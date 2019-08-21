The 2017 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $750 on Amazon today

If you are determined to own a brand-new Apple notebook without breaking the bank, the 2017 MacBook Air is your most affordable option. You can get this late-model Mac laptop at its lowest price of $750 on Amazon today. This discounted fresh MacBook Air is only a little pricier than the refurbished one included in our list of the best MacBook deals.

The 2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air usually goes for $999. Order yours from Amazon today and enjoy a $249 discount. You can even pay for it in 12 monthly installments when you apply for an Amazon.com Store Card. Complete your portable Apple workstation with any of the iPad deals we found.

If your everyday computer use involves web browsing, word processing, and watching videos, the 2017 Apple MacBook Air is a great option. This entry-level Mac has a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These components work together to deliver up to 2.9GHz of processing power with Turbo Boost.

Stay productive while on the go with the 2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air. Its battery life can give you up to 12 hours of wireless web use. And since it weighs only 2.96 pounds, you would not mind carrying this Apple notebook around all day.

The 2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air has a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD), which can be enough storage if you are using it mostly for web. If you need additional room for your files, you can plug any storage device in its USB 3 ports or Thunderbolt 2 ports. There is even an SDXC card slot so you transfer files straight from your camera or smartphone.

While it is a late-generation Apple notebook, the 2017 MacBook Air can still be worth the investment. Apple devices are durable and known to run for five to 10 years. The tech giant also has a reputation for providing excellent service. These can be great reasons to choose a MacBook Air over competitor brands that are yet to prove the longevity of their products.

Pay only $750 instead of its usual $999 when you buy the 2017 13-inch Apple MacBook Air from Amazon today. Hurry and place your order now while this sweet MacBook deal is live.

