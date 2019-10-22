Apple cuts $170 off this certified refurbished MacBook Air

Deals

If you want to get the latest Apple MacBook Air for less, check this certified refurbished model. This like-new Mac saves you $170 on the most affordable model in the current MacBook lineup. Grab this Apple deal to enter the Mac ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Brand-new, this Gold Apple MacBook Air will set you back $1,099. But you can get the certified refurbished model today for a discounted price of $929. That is a cool 15% price cut on a great entry-level MacBook. Hurry and place your order now while stock is on hand. If you want more power, you can also check out this MacBook Pro deal we recently featured.

The Apple MacBook Air is a great option for your first MacBook. Its price is easier on the budget compared to is Pro brothers. And it has enough power to handle most of your everyday tasks, including web browsing, word processing, and video streaming. Bring this ultra-lightweight notebook to school or work for a full day of wireless productivity and entertainment.

Aside from its lightness, another feature that makes the Apple MacBook Air stand out is its edge-to-edge Retina display. It has the same resolution as the Pro models. Plus, it produces accurate colors. This MacBook is an excellent choice for graphic designers and photographers looking for a photo editing machine that is easy to carry around.

Picking the Apple MacBook Air over the more powerful alternatives in its price range will likely be worth it. MacBooks are built with a sturdy chassis and are expected to last for years with gentle use. We also found that the MacBook Air is easier to fix than other models. You have better chances of getting your Mac fixed if something goes wrong with it.

Enjoy a $170 savings on the latest Apple MacBook Air with 128G storage capacity when you buy this like-new model. You will receive a fully functional unit that passed Apple’s thorough refurbishment process. Your new MacBook Air will be packed in a new box complete with cables and all the appropriate manuals and documentations. For your further convenience, your purchase will also be backed by a one-year warranty that is standard in Apple’s brand-new items. Grab this MacBook deal now and pay only $929 instead of its usual $1,099. Act fast before it is gone.

