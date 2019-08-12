Share

Discounts on brand-new or refurbished MacBooks are not easy to find. Check out this deal for $300 off if you are looking to save on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This rare price cut brings the 512GB 2019 Apple MacBook Pro to its best price on Amazon yet. Jump on this sweet offer for the best photo editing laptop in 2019 now.

The 15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB storage usually goes for $2,799. Get it at a discounted price of $2,499 when you order from Amazon today. Complete your imaging arsenal with an Apple iPad which you can use as a drawing tablet.

Apple’s premium notebooks are popular among creative professionals because of their ability to run the best software with ease. The 2019 MacBook Pro 15 claims to offer up to twice the speed of previous models. This performance boost is brought by its ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor, which recently received an eight-core configuration upgrade.

Thanks to its Turbo Boost feature, the 15-inch MacBook Pro can help improve your productivity. Apple reports that its 5.0GHz speed makes compute times 50% faster in TetrUSS and compiling time 65% faster in Xcode. It also allows you to render 3D scenes twice as fast in Maya Arnold and edit up to 11 simultaneous 4K video streams using Final Cut Pro X.

The 2019 refresh of the Apple MacBook Pro also includes a revised keyboard design. This fix on the butterfly key switches aims to alleviate reliability complaints. If you want to learn what you can do in case you encounter this issue, read our post about the most common MacBook problems.

Aside from power, portability is another defining feature of the Apple MacBook Pro. It is amazing how thin this high-end machine is. At only 4 pounds and 0.61 inches thick, you would not mind carrying it around in your bag the whole day.

An Apple notebook can be a great investment because of its durability and future-proofed port selection. For added peace of mind, your 2019 MacBook Pro comes with a one-year limited warranty. Apple also offers great customer service and in-store repairs.

Get the 15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB storage at a discounted price of $2,499 today. This $300 deal may not last long, so hurry and place your order now.

