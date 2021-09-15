Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

iPhone deals go hand in hand with MacBook deals, so if you’re planning to purchase the new iPhone 13 as soon as pre-orders start on September 17, you might want to also take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the 2020 MacBook Air. The 256GB version is available from the retailer’s laptop deals at $49 off, with a further $100 discount at checkout, bringing the MacBook Air’s price down to $850 from its original price of $999.

The 2020 MacBook Air is included in Digital Trends’ best laptops for college and best MacBooks primarily because of Apple’s M1 chip, which brings powerful performance that’s more than three times faster than the previous generation. The laptop’s even more remarkable because it isn’t equipped with cooling fans, as the M1 chip is so power-efficient that there’s no need for them. As a bonus, this makes the MacBook Air completely silent, free from the distraction of humming fans that get louder as you squeeze more out of the processors.

It’s pure joy to work on the 2020 MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch Retina display, which shows sharp text, clear details, and vibrant colors. Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and Touch ID adds a layer of security for unlocking the laptop and completing transactions. Meanwhile, when comparing the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air keeps up in terms of performance, but at a lower price tag.

If you’re upgrading to the iPhone 13, you should consider investing in the latest model of the MacBook Air. Amazon is selling the laptop’s 256GB version for just $850 after a $49 discount and an additional $100 reduction upon checkout from its original price of $999. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the 2020 MacBook Air after paying for the iPhone 13, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The 2020 MacBook Air is the perfect companion to the new iPhone 13, and it’s even more enticing with Amazon’s discount. However, if you want to check out what other retailers are offering for different MacBook models, take a look at some of the best MacBook deals that are currently available, which we’ve rounded up here.

