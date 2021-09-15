  1. Deals
Pair your shiny new iPhone 13 with a MacBook Air on the cheap today

iPhone deals go hand in hand with MacBook deals, so if you’re planning to purchase the new iPhone 13 as soon as pre-orders start on September 17, you might want to also take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the 2020 MacBook Air. The 256GB version is available from the retailer’s laptop deals at $49 off, with a further $100 discount at checkout, bringing the MacBook Air’s price down to $850 from its original price of $999.

The 2020 MacBook Air is included in Digital Trends’ best laptops for college and best MacBooks primarily because of Apple’s M1 chip, which brings powerful performance that’s more than three times faster than the previous generation. The laptop’s even more remarkable because it isn’t equipped with cooling fans, as the M1 chip is so power-efficient that there’s no need for them. As a bonus, this makes the MacBook Air completely silent, free from the distraction of humming fans that get louder as you squeeze more out of the processors.

It’s pure joy to work on the 2020 MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch Retina display, which shows sharp text, clear details, and vibrant colors. Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and Touch ID adds a layer of security for unlocking the laptop and completing transactions. Meanwhile, when comparing the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air keeps up in terms of performance, but at a lower price tag.

If you’re upgrading to the iPhone 13, you should consider investing in the latest model of the MacBook Air. Amazon is selling the laptop’s 256GB version for just $850 after a $49 discount and an additional $100 reduction upon checkout from its original price of $999. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the 2020 MacBook Air after paying for the iPhone 13, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The 2020 MacBook Air is the perfect companion to the new iPhone 13, and it’s even more enticing with Amazon’s discount. However, if you want to check out what other retailers are offering for different MacBook models, take a look at some of the best MacBook deals that are currently available, which we’ve rounded up here.

Full discount at checkout

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon
Free AirPods

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts for students & teachers
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store. more
Buy at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,300
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,700 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor. more
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$980
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings. more
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

MacBook Air (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2019 Model) - Amazon Renewed

$729
With top-notch ease of use, this MacBook Air is ideal as a starter Mac. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too. more
Buy at Amazon
