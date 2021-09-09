  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

2020 MacBook Air gets a nice discount at Amazon today

By
Apple MacBook Air on white background.

Whether you’re searching for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or for student laptop deals to equip your child for college, it’s highly recommended that you go for MacBook deals. Apple’s laptops may be expensive, but they’re certainly worth every penny because of their performance. A prime example is the 2020 MacBook Air, the 512GB version of which is available from Amazon for $1,150, after a $99 discount to its original price of $1,249.

Digital Trends’ list of best laptops tags the 2020 MacBook Air as the best laptop for students, and the device’s strengths are supported by the switch from Intel’s CPUs to Apple’s own M1 chip. This brings two major improvements, namely a boost in performance to make the laptop an even more reliable machine, and increased battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge to last throughout the day, and beyond. The latest MacBook Air is also now completely fanless, as the power-efficient M1 chip makes it possible to keep the laptop cool without sacrificing speed.

The 2020 MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM for no problems when multitasking, a 13.3-inch Retina display that presents realistic images with vivid colors, and macOS Big Sur that was designed to maximize the potential of the M1 chip. The laptop is very thin and light, but it’s still durable, so you won’t need to worry about damage from normal daily usage.

If you’ve got your sights set on buying a new MacBook, you can’t go wrong with the 2020 MacBook Air. The 512GB version of the Apple laptop is currently sold on Amazon for $1,150, down from its original price of $1,249 for a $99 discount that’s a nice bonus when buying the device. You should grab this opportunity for savings when purchasing the latest version of the MacBook Air — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to make sure that you take advantage of the offer.

More MacBook deals

The 2020 MacBook Air will prove to be a reliable device for professionals and college students, and it’s available from Amazon with a discount to boot. However, if you’d like to check out other offers for MacBooks, there are more out there if you know where to look. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best MacBook deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
Free AirPods

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts for students & teachers
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,300
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,799
Score one of the latest and greatest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar and great modern hardware for a nice discount. With specs like these, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,599 $2,300
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,700 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best VPN for torrenting for 2021

best vpns for mac surfshark vpn

EcoFlow is having a massive sale event — don’t miss out on these deals

why you need to buy this gigantic portable home battery now ecoflow delta pro feature

The best small smartphones you can buy in 2021

iPhone 12 Mini screeen.

The best iPhone to buy in 2021

iPhone 12 composite

What’s new on Apple TV+

Jared Harris in Foundation.

If someone can make a robot that can avoid wires, it’s iRobot. Here’s why.

Roomba 692

The best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Cat and Stuart Little in Stuart Little.

How to convert a Kindle book to PDF

The best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors

iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protectors feat image

The best 15-inch laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

The best family movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer sends Neo and Trinity after a White Rabbit

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections.

Sifu’s combat pays respects to kung fu movies and masters

Sifu's hero slides over a table to kick an enemy.