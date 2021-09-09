2020 MacBook Air gets a nice discount at Amazon today

Whether you’re searching for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or for student laptop deals to equip your child for college, it’s highly recommended that you go for MacBook deals. Apple’s laptops may be expensive, but they’re certainly worth every penny because of their performance. A prime example is the 2020 MacBook Air, the 512GB version of which is available from Amazon for $1,150, after a $99 discount to its original price of $1,249.

Digital Trends’ list of best laptops tags the 2020 MacBook Air as the best laptop for students, and the device’s strengths are supported by the switch from Intel’s CPUs to Apple’s own M1 chip. This brings two major improvements, namely a boost in performance to make the laptop an even more reliable machine, and increased battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge to last throughout the day, and beyond. The latest MacBook Air is also now completely fanless, as the power-efficient M1 chip makes it possible to keep the laptop cool without sacrificing speed.

The 2020 MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM for no problems when multitasking, a 13.3-inch Retina display that presents realistic images with vivid colors, and macOS Big Sur that was designed to maximize the potential of the M1 chip. The laptop is very thin and light, but it’s still durable, so you won’t need to worry about damage from normal daily usage.

If you’ve got your sights set on buying a new MacBook, you can’t go wrong with the 2020 MacBook Air. The 512GB version of the Apple laptop is currently sold on Amazon for $1,150, down from its original price of $1,249 for a $99 discount that’s a nice bonus when buying the device. You should grab this opportunity for savings when purchasing the latest version of the MacBook Air — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to make sure that you take advantage of the offer.

The 2020 MacBook Air will prove to be a reliable device for professionals and college students, and it’s available from Amazon with a discount to boot. However, if you’d like to check out other offers for MacBooks, there are more out there if you know where to look. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best MacBook deals that are currently available for you to shop.

