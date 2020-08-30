If you’re a gamer, serious or beginner, you know this to be true: To get the fullness of the experience, and the most out of your games, you need a proper gaming monitor. The right monitor not only brings the action right in front of your eyes, it can make you a more competitive, better gamer. That chance is here with an opportunity to get $50 off a 27-inch Acer KA272U biipx gaming monitor. It’s selling at Newegg for only $200, down from its regular price of $250. That’s an amazingly affordable monitor with which to hone your skills, kill some bad guys, or craft some mines (or is it mining some crafts?).

Here’s what gamers care most about when it comes to their monitors: Resolution, refresh rate, and response time. These are the key factors in determining how quickly you’ll see your game’s images, and what they’ll look like. These factors’ performance can determine your own, so we can’t underscore their importance enough.

The seminal feature with Acer’s 27-inch gaming monitor is its application of AMD FreeSync technology to eliminate stutter and bring completely smooth frames to your screen. If you’re playing the newest, fastest game, this will stay consistent, no matter how lush and complex the graphics. This is awesome on its own, but coupled with this monitor’s 2,560 x 1,440 WQHD resolution, and we’re talking the most precise graphics your eyes will want, and beyond impressive precision in rendering of color and movement. Especially if your computer has a good graphics card. What FreeSync does is use adaptive synchronization technology to match the frame rate of the monitor to any compatible AMD graphics card. This, in combination with 75Hz refresh rate, and you’ll have a visual experience that’s unbeatable (even if you’re not).

Helping further with the visuals is a monitor that us nearly without bezels. The 27-inch IPS display allows you to enjoy as much of your screen as possible. Images will jump to life with QHD 1400p resolution, especially in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It makes images look better than dreamy; it makes them look real.

Something else that’s amazing about this monitor: Acer is looking after your eyes. The brand uses Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies to cut down on eye strain, which is really key. Gamers tend to focus hard and for long periods of time, so reducing glare and eye fatigue with the Acer ComfyView and Low Dimming really comes in handy.

Whether you’re just starting out in the gaming world, or already a pro and just looking to upgrade the look and performance of your games, a great monitor is an important step. The Monitor deals we’ve collected have some amazingly affordable ones, or head to Newegg where the 27-inch Acer KA272U biipx gaming monitor is $50 off, down to down to $200 from its regular price of $250.

