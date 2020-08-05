  1. Deals
This 27-inch BenQ monitor is on sale for only $179 in time for back-to-school

By
BenQ GW2283 Product Shot
BenQ

Heading back to school and keen to upgrade some of your tech set up? If you’re in the market for a new monitor, this is the ideal time to purchase one. Right now, Amazon has discounted the 27-inch BenQ 1080p monitor to $179, saving you $120. It’s the ideal screen for all kinds of productivity tasks ensuring you can see everything clearly. Easily one of the better monitor deals out there, let’s take a look into what makes the 27-inch BenQ monitor so great.

A full HD panel, the 27-inch BenQ monitor looks pretty great for the price. It has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees so you get a sharp picture no matter where you’re looking from. An edge-to-edge ultra-slim bezel means your eyes aren’t going to be distracted by chunky plastic around the outside of the screen. That also means this screen is as slim as it’s going to get, saving you some much-needed space in your dorm room.

The 27-inch BenQ monitor uses technology designed with eye care in mind. It has adaptive technology that adjusts the brightness as and when needed, ensuring comfortable viewing at all times. Low blue light and zero flicker technology help to combat headaches and potential eye strain, too. Combined, it’s a solid suite of features designed to give you the best experience when you’re having to spend many hours staring at the screen while you write up your latest paper for school.

Beyond all that, built-in speakers mean you won’t need to buy separate speakers or rely on headphones when you’re relaxing and catching up with your favorite shows on Netflix. This saves you desk space as well!

Whether you’re rearranging your home office setup or looking for a new screen for school, the 27-inch BenQ monitor is a pretty great choice. It normally costs $300 but right now, Amazon has cut the price massively, bringing it down to just $179. There’s no better time to jump in and upgrade your screen. It’s sure to be of great help over the coming years and you’ll save a lot of cash if you purchase it right now.

