This 27-inch HP monitor is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

If you’re keen to buy a new monitor then the Memorial Day sales are a great time to check out the best offers right now. At the moment, HP has an excellent 27-inch monitor for just $215, saving you $55 on the usual price — just one of the many HP Memorial Day sales you can shop today. If you’re looking to upgrade your screen needs, whether as part of your home office or simply to give you an extra display for your laptop, this is the monitor for you. This large discount is sure to make it even more appealing. Expect stock to be strictly limited though, so if you’re keen to snap it up, be quick.

The HP 27fw monitor offers pretty much everything you could want from a monitor at this price. It’s a full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution with a response rate of 5ms so it’ll keep up with what you’re doing. The display is ultra-slim looking with some great ultra-wide viewing angles for added convenience. There’s built-in audio, too, so you won’t have to worry about hooking up external speakers plus you get the benefit of saving some space on your desk.

The thinking behind the monitor is that it aims to bring home a modern look and feel without the premium price tag. That goes for whether you’re using it to create expansive documents for work or if you’re looking to stream your favorite shows while relaxing in the evenings. It’s all pretty versatile for the HP 27fw and just what most people would be looking for at this price. Of course, if you’re not entirely convinced, then our look at the best computer monitors may help you. Ultimately though, at this price, this 27-inch HP monitor should be a no-brainer of a decision as it really doesn’t leave users with anything to complain about.

Whatever your intentions, we’re confident that the HP 27fw is an addition worthy of everyone’s home office. Right now, it’s available for just $215 saving you $55 on the usual price of $270. As it’s part of the Memorial Day sales, we expect stock to be limited so be quick if this is the bargain for you.

