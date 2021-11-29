If upgrading the display you use with your desktop PC is on your to-do list, Dell has the best 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal you can buy right now. This Cyber Monday deal knocks the price of the Dell 27-inch monitor down to just $175, saving you 75 bucks. The best Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, so there’s no time to waste if your workstation could use an upgrade, and of all the Cyber Monday monitor deals on tap today, this 27-inch Dell SE2722H might be our favorite.

Everybody knows Dell for its workhorse Windows PCs, but this brand also makes some of the best monitors on the market in 2021. The Dell SE2722H is a solid, no-frills display that offers a lot of value (especially at this price). Its 27-inch 1080p panel is a nice size if you want something larger than standard 21- to 24-inch monitors, but one of the best ultrawide monitors would be too much for your workspace — and too much for your wallet!

The Dell SE2722H 27-inch monitor sports a nice, slim-bezel design with even LED edge lighting. Its slim housing also has a built-in power supply, so you don’t have any power brick to deal with as with many other displays. The panel can be adjusted up or down on its stand, and you can tilt it between -5 degrees to +21 degrees to dial in the perfect viewing angle. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts if you have another mounting setup you prefer to use.

The Dell SE2722H isn’t one of the best gaming monitors by any stretch, but with a 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI and AMD FreeSync technology, it’s not a bad pick for a work monitor that you can also use for some light, casual gaming. FreeSync reduces annoyances such as stuttering and screen-tearing (a problem where the picture loses horizontal sync, making it look “torn”) during fast-paced action scenes — a nice feature to see on a budget monitor like this.

That means the Dell SE2722H display, while built for work, can also handle some entertainment when you’re off the clock and ready to kick back for a while. Dell’s built-in ComfortView feature also reduces harsh blue light in the evening hours, reducing eye strain and helping you wind down for the day. This is a great all-around desktop display and the best 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal up for grabs today at a very affordable $175 — that’s $75 off!.

