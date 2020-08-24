  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This curved 27-inch Samsung monitor is a steal at only $180

By

With amazing back-to-school sales happening, there’s a good chance you’ve acquired a new computer or a game console lately. Now, all you need is the perfect monitor with which to pair it. There’s no shortage of monitors out there, but in terms of gaming ones, the Samsung C27R500 27″ Full HD monitor is one of the best. Right now, it’s only $180 at Newegg, down $20 from the usual $200.

Samsung’s tagline for this monitor is “All Action, No Delay” and they’re not kidding. Whether you’re a gamer, graphic designer, or just someone who loves to watch intensely speedy content, like sports or action movies, this awesome curved monitor will ensure smooth, uninterrupted viewing. The AMD Radeon FreeSync technology makes sure that your graphics card and monitor refresh rates and are working together, directly in sync. The effect is like any good partnership: More efficiency and greater quality. You’ll experience way less image tear and stutter, and experience a smoother, clearer picture. No more interruptions for your favorite games or movies; it’s a godsend for fast action.

The curved aspect of this 27-inch monitor is enticing as well. The 1800R works with the three-sided bezel-less design to immerse you in the action, drawing you in like no other screen and keeping your attention where it should be: On your content or work. Samsung has also put in a ton of work to make sure that every image is as precise as possible, applying their VA Panel technology for a remarkable 3000:1 contrast ratio that gives you the deepest blacks and most brilliant whites. Finally, this monitor boasts CR500 advanced eye comfort, which reduces strain on your eye, so that you can play, watch, or work longer and much more easily. There’s no screen flicker while the Eye Saver Mode minimizes blue light.

It’s a great time of year to invest in new tech and 2020 has seen some dynamite monitors deals. But why not take advantage of a fantastic opportunity to own a 27-inch flicker-free Samsung Curved Monitor in full HD only $180 — down $20 from the usual $200. The screen may be curved, but this is a straight-up bargain.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best desktop monitor deals for August 2020

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

This 27-inch Dell 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is a no-brainer at only $300

27 inch dell qhd gaming monitor deal best buy summer sale 2020 s2719dgf

The best cheap Razer deals for August 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2020

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for August 2020

The best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

These are the best Google Nest Camera deals for August 2020

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for August 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Prime Day sales arrive early for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

why buy kindle on prime day paperwhite

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals 2020: What to expect

Nintendo Switch

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for August 2020

The best laptop deals for August 2020: Dell, HP, Apple, and more