With amazing back-to-school sales happening, there’s a good chance you’ve acquired a new computer or a game console lately. Now, all you need is the perfect monitor with which to pair it. There’s no shortage of monitors out there, but in terms of gaming ones, the Samsung C27R500 27″ Full HD monitor is one of the best. Right now, it’s only $180 at Newegg, down $20 from the usual $200.

Samsung’s tagline for this monitor is “All Action, No Delay” and they’re not kidding. Whether you’re a gamer, graphic designer, or just someone who loves to watch intensely speedy content, like sports or action movies, this awesome curved monitor will ensure smooth, uninterrupted viewing. The AMD Radeon FreeSync technology makes sure that your graphics card and monitor refresh rates and are working together, directly in sync. The effect is like any good partnership: More efficiency and greater quality. You’ll experience way less image tear and stutter, and experience a smoother, clearer picture. No more interruptions for your favorite games or movies; it’s a godsend for fast action.

The curved aspect of this 27-inch monitor is enticing as well. The 1800R works with the three-sided bezel-less design to immerse you in the action, drawing you in like no other screen and keeping your attention where it should be: On your content or work. Samsung has also put in a ton of work to make sure that every image is as precise as possible, applying their VA Panel technology for a remarkable 3000:1 contrast ratio that gives you the deepest blacks and most brilliant whites. Finally, this monitor boasts CR500 advanced eye comfort, which reduces strain on your eye, so that you can play, watch, or work longer and much more easily. There’s no screen flicker while the Eye Saver Mode minimizes blue light.

It’s a great time of year to invest in new tech and 2020 has seen some dynamite monitors deals. But why not take advantage of a fantastic opportunity to own a 27-inch flicker-free Samsung Curved Monitor in full HD only $180 — down $20 from the usual $200. The screen may be curved, but this is a straight-up bargain.

