This 28-inch Acer 4K monitor is a no-brainer at only $300 before Prime Day

Prime Day has come early if you’ve been looking out for fantastic monitor deals. Right now, you can snap up a 28-inch Acer 4K monitor for just $300, saving you $50 on the usual price. We think this is a no-brainer of a deal and we can’t see other Prime Day deals beating this. Remember — in the unlikely case that it does, you can return the original item (still sealed) to Amazon to reap the best discount. Seriously though, this deal is too good to miss. It’s a great monitor at a similarly great price.

The 28-inch Acer CB282K 4K monitor offers pretty much everything you could need from a 4K Ultra HD monitor. It has an IPS widescreen panel that utilizes AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The technology means that your frame rate is dictated by your graphics card rather than any fixed refresh rate on your monitor which is definitely a big help for avid gamers.

Alongside that is a speedy response time of 4ms so you won’t have to worry about any slowdown. It looks super stylish too with a stand that offers an ergonomic tilt between -5 degrees and 35 degrees, plus a height adjustment range of 7 inches. You can also swivel it 360 degrees which is sure to be useful in certain scenarios. It also has a zero frame design so you get maximum visibility of the screen from edge-to-edge with no ugly bezel to look at.

Wondering about the brightness? This 28-inch Acer 4K monitor has it covered here too with 300nits and 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut which should keep the majority of users very happy. Connectivity-wise, it has ports for two HDMI 2.0 connections along with one Display Port. Such flexibility is sure to come in handy.

Whether you plan on using the 28-inch Acer CB282K for gaming, watching movies, graphics work, or simply to have a better display while typing up documents, you’re sure to be happy.

Ordinarily priced at $350, the 28-inch Acer CB282K 4K monitor is down to $300 right now as part of an early Prime Day deal. That’s a saving of $50 making this the ideal time to upgrade your screen experience.

