The 3 very best laptop deals you can shop today — from $190

Jennifer Allen
By

There are some fantastic laptop deals going on today across many different popular online retailers. With so many options to choose from, we’ve picked out some of our favorites. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something here for you so you’ll be happy with your purchase and able to be on the move more. That includes gaming laptop deals as well as some super cheap budget laptops too. Read on while we take you through our picks.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $190, was $250

HP 14-inch laptop on a white background.

One of the best laptop brands around, HP is capable of making a great laptop for anyone on a tight budget. The HP 14-inch laptop has all the essentials. This includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. While you’ll be storing most of your files on the cloud, being Windows-based means you can use all your favorite apps without a problem. It has a 14-inch HD screen with virtually no bezels to get in the way. Thin and lightweight, it also has an 11-hour battery life to ensure you can work all day long without a problem.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $600, was $950

Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell has made many of the best gaming laptops over the year with the Dell G15 still providing great quality for a low price. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card so you can play the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking the quality level. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great and has a 120Hz refresh rate so motion blur won’t be a problem. Anti-glare properties are useful too with 250 nits of brightness meaning you can use it outside. An advanced thermal design and Game Shift technology borrowed from Alienware devices will make you feel like you’re using a more expensive gaming laptop.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $750, was $950

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop in tent mode and displaying a colorful image.

Incorporating many of the elements you’d see from the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 looks great. It utilizes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with a huge 16GB of memory to ensure multitasking is its specialty. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage for storing all your files. The highlight is its 14-inch full HD screen with touch properties and hinges which means you can use it in tent mode, presentation mode, or twist it around to use it as a tablet as well as a laptop. Such flexibility is great for so many purposes and other advantages like a mechanical camera privacy shutter, larger touchpad, and fast charging all add up to make this a delight to use.

