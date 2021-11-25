Let’s be honest here: Gaming PCs are not usually cheap. That’s why now is such a good time to get one and score a discount with some of the best Black Friday deals around. After all, now is one of the few times in the year when you can really save a decent wad of cash on a high-spec gaming rig. We’ve put together a broader list of the best gaming PC Black Friday deals, but here we’ve picked out three cracking deals, each for under $1,000. After all, you don’t have to break the bank when you take your gaming machine to the next level.

3 gaming PC deals under $1,000 for Black Friday 2021

HP Pavilion TG01-2170m — $550, was $650

iBUYPOWER Slate MR — $850 , was $1,000

, was $1,000 Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 — $900, was $1,129

HP Pavilion TG01-2170m

Why Buy:

Great price for what it offers

Tons of upgrade options

Compact design

Comes with Windows 11

There’s no need to splash a huge amount of cash to get a good gaming PC. We’re focusing on gaming PCs under $1,000 here, but this excellent rig from HP comes in well under that goal, yet still offers good performance and great value for money. What’s more, it’s highly customizable and can be expanded to whatever you need.

The base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. If that’s not enough, you can max it out to have an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD coupled with a 2TB hard drive. There are plenty of options in between, all of which get some juicy Black Friday discounts too, so you’ll have plenty of choice when picking the right rig for you.

We’re also fans of its sleek, low-profile chassis. This is not a PC case that will be hogging your desk or getting in the way of your legs under your worktop. No, it’s a slimline design that’s compact enough to get out of the way while you work and game.

iBUYPOWER Slate MR

Why Buy:

A great mid-range PC at an attractive price

Sleek all-glass look

Very upgradeable

Comes with free mouse and keyboard

For many people, a PC’s appearance is just as important as the components inside. If that sounds like you, the iBUYPOWER Slate MR will be right up your street. While it lacks the far-out space-age looks of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, its clear tempered glass sides and tasteful (but not overdone) RGB lighting will turn heads wherever you put it.

And what about the insides? Well, it doesn’t disappoint there either. This particular configuration comes with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, MD Radeon RX 570 graphics, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. That’s a strong mid-range configuration that will be adept at handling the latest games with ease — and look great while doing it.

If you do decide to upgrade at a later date, the chassis is roomy and spacious inside, which should make swapping components an absolute breeze. Just pop off the side panels and away you go — no fiddly custom layouts to worry about here. That makes it ideal for both beginners and those who don’t mind getting their hands a little dirty. And as an added bonus, you’ll even get a keyboard and mouse thrown in for free. Nice!

Buy Now

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Why Buy:

Powerful AMD Ryzen processor

Super-fast storage

Striking chassis

Tons of ports

Alienware is well-known for both its striking PC cases and the powerful components that go into them. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is no different, which makes this a really attractive deal. You’ll be able to get your hands on a top-notch gaming PC for under a grand that still packs a meaty punch.

On the inside are a powerful six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics, 8GB of XMP memory running at 3200MHz, and 512GB of blazing-fast PCIe NVMe storage. That makes it an excellent mid-range gaming PC that should be able to handle most games at high settings.

That’s all wrapped up in Alienware’s signature chassis, which looks suitably space-age and sci-fi. This deal covers the sleek Dark Side of the Moon color scheme, with its blacks, grays, and neon yellow accents. It’s an eye-catching centerpiece to your next gaming setup.

Should you shop these gaming PC Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday often grabs the headlines for deals, but a couple of days later there’s also Cyber Monday, another excellent deals extravaganza with plenty of deep discounts. That might make you wonder whether it’s best to wait for Cyber Monday to see if you can save even more cash. The reality, though, is that that’s usually not the case.

That’s because we’re in the middle of a global microchip shortage that is constraining supplies for many retailers. If you wait until Cyber Monday, it could be that the deal you’ve been eyeing up ends up selling out. Instead, if you’ve found the right deal for you and it’s available before Cyber Monday, there’s no need to hang around.

In any case, if you do find a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel the order you made on Black Friday (if there’s time), or return the item and get your money back. But we still feel that’s unlikely to happen, as there are already tons of great Black Friday deals floating around.

