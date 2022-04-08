3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.

There are a lot of choices from Best Buy, but here are three offers that you shouldn’t miss — the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for $300, after a $60 discount to its original price of $360; the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for $450, after a $120 discount to its original price of $570; and the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $550, after a $280 discount to its original price of $830. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so if one of them catches your eye, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase right away as there’s no assurance that the offer will still be available when you check back.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV — $300, was $360

If a 50-inch TV is the ideal size for your living room, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then the relatively affordable Vizio V-Series 4K TV should be at the top of your list. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for incredible brightness and lifelike colors. The 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active processor, which can upscale all the content that you watch to 4K quality. It’s also a smart TV, like the best 4K TVs, with the SmartCast platform providing easy access to all your favorite streaming services. The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is available for just $300 from Best Buy, down $60 from its original price of $360.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $450, was $570

If you want a 4K TV that’s a bit larger, then look no further than the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and the capability to upscale all kinds of content to 4K-level quality, you’ll enjoy every moment that you watch shows and movies on this TV. It also supports High Dynamic Range, which provides a more meaningful boost to picture quality compared to just a resolution increase, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV’s smart capabilities comes from Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only gives access to all the popular streaming services, but also works in tandem with the Alexa Voice Remote to recognize your voice commands. Best Buy is currently selling the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $120 off, lowering its price to $450 from $570.

TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $550, was $830

The biggest TV in this list is the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which will instantly upgrade your living room into a home theater. It’s got 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range support, and with Clear Motion Index 120 technology, fast-paced action scenes and sports matches will be displayed with extreme clarity and smoothness. The TV runs on Google’s Android TV platform, for access to the top streaming services, built-in Chromecast for casting content from your mobile device to the 70-inch screen, and built-in Google Assistant for voice commands to launch functions such as searching for content and controlling other smart home devices. The 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is down to $550 on Best Buy, as its original price of $830 was slashed by $280.

