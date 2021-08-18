  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 32-inch TV is so cheap at Walmart today it could be a mistake

By

Heading back to school soon and looking for a new TV for your dorm? Or maybe you simply want a small but good TV for your bedroom? Whatever the reason, this 32-inch TCL 720P HDTV is available right now at Walmart for an amazing price. Down to just $173, reduced from $200, it’s a great time to buy a cheap TV for way less than usual. Expect stock to be limited so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now.

While this 32-inch TCL 720p HDTV won’t challenge the likes of the best TVs out there, it does come from one of the best TV brands available right now so you can be confident it’s worth checking out. For a super low price, you get a high-definition 720p resolution TV with LED backlight so it looks pretty good. It’s possible to hook up three of your HDMI devices thanks to the many ports on the back including one ARC port, but the strength here is its Roku interface.

The Roku interface means that it’s simple to use and stream content from all the best streaming channels with a choice of using voice search via the Roku remote app or using the bundled in the TV remote. Alongside that, there’s support for Alexa and Google Assistant too which is useful stuff, saving you plenty of effort as you make your home or dorm room smarter. Simple to use, you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku so you won’t be short of options here.

The 32-inch TCL 720p HDTV isn’t 4K,  butit still looks pretty good and at this price, it’s perfect for your bedroom or your dorm room, especially if you’re on a budget. Available for just $173 instead of $200, you’ll want to grab this deal sooner rather than later while stocks last.

More TV deals

Looking for something else? We’ve rounded up all the best 4K TV deals you can shop today for you to check out. Whatever your budget or size requirements, there’s something here for you. That’s in part thanks to the Walmart TV deals being so strong right now. While you’re saving plenty of cash, consider the soundbar deals going on too to supplement your new TV with some great audio as well.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These Chromebook laptops are still discounted for back-to-school

sus Chromebook Flip C536 sitting upright on desk.

AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds both get $50 price cut at Staples today

Airpods Pro

Everything we saw at Pokémon Presents: Arceus details, Go updates, and more

A Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Apple TV 4K just got a MASSIVE price cut at Walmart — lowest-ever price

Apple TV 4K 4th Gen on a white background.

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

HP 15-dw1001wm laptop on a white background.

Bose QuietComfort 45 pricing, specs, and images detailed in new leak

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

VPN Free Trial: All the services that offer a free trial in 2021

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720

Ditch the free VPN with this incredible NordVPN deal — SAVE $225!

best vpns for mac nordvpn vpn

Get a curved 4K gaming monitor for $140 less with this awesome Dell deal

The 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor with a forest scene on the screen.

The best video-editing software for 2021

Realme GT Master Edition hands-on review: Quirky but confusing phones

The Realme GT Master Edition's camera module.

New Audio-Technica M50xBT2 headphones add new features, retain iconic design

Audio Technica ATH M50xBT2 cups seen from the side.

Jabra’s latest earbuds are insanely small and can improve your hearing

Woman wearing Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds.