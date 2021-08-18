This 32-inch TV is so cheap at Walmart today it could be a mistake

Heading back to school soon and looking for a new TV for your dorm? Or maybe you simply want a small but good TV for your bedroom? Whatever the reason, this 32-inch TCL 720P HDTV is available right now at Walmart for an amazing price. Down to just $173, reduced from $200, it’s a great time to buy a cheap TV for way less than usual. Expect stock to be limited so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now.

While this 32-inch TCL 720p HDTV won’t challenge the likes of the best TVs out there, it does come from one of the best TV brands available right now so you can be confident it’s worth checking out. For a super low price, you get a high-definition 720p resolution TV with LED backlight so it looks pretty good. It’s possible to hook up three of your HDMI devices thanks to the many ports on the back including one ARC port, but the strength here is its Roku interface.

The Roku interface means that it’s simple to use and stream content from all the best streaming channels with a choice of using voice search via the Roku remote app or using the bundled in the TV remote. Alongside that, there’s support for Alexa and Google Assistant too which is useful stuff, saving you plenty of effort as you make your home or dorm room smarter. Simple to use, you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku so you won’t be short of options here.

The 32-inch TCL 720p HDTV isn’t 4K, butit still looks pretty good and at this price, it’s perfect for your bedroom or your dorm room, especially if you’re on a budget. Available for just $173 instead of $200, you’ll want to grab this deal sooner rather than later while stocks last.

