If you are looking for a great yet affordable 4K TV for the bedroom, check out the 43-inch TCL 4-series 4K UHD Roku smart TV. It offers everything you should expect in a modern television at a price that will not break the bank. You can get this 4K TV at a discounted price of $218 on Walmart today.

Enjoy a $20 discount on the usually $238 43-inch TCL 4-series 4K UHD TV when you order from Walmart today. That makes it more affordable than the other premium TVs we recently featured. Hurry and order now while the deal is live. If you pay with Affirm you can pay as little as $22 per month.

With the TCL 4-series 4K smart TV, you get your favorite content all in one spot. This Roku TV displays your favorite streaming services, connected devices, cable subscription, and more on the home screen. Browsing for the next show or movie to watch is simple with its easy-to-use remote. You can also search by title, actor, or director using the Roku mobile app.

The sweetest part of having access to the best content on Netflix, Hulu, and other sources is watching them in 4K ultra HD. The TCL 4-series 4K UHD TV is built with high dynamic range (HDR) imaging technology to provide a lifelike viewing experience. It is also capable of upscaling your favorite sporting events, movies, and shows so you can enjoy them with enhanced clarity and detail.

Another convenient feature in the TCL 4-series smart TV is its compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can sync this 4K TV to your voice assistant device to get hands-free control. Now, you can say goodbye to fumbling for the remote control in the dark when you are ready to sleep. Just ask Google or Alexa to shut the TV off for you.

If you are not willing to spend upwards of $300 on a new television, the 43-inch TCL 4-series 4K UHD Roku smart TV is an excellent option. You can get this already affordable 4K TV for $20 less on Walmart today. Pay only $218 instead of its usual $238 when you order now.

Learn tips on how to figure out what TV size to get or how to wall mount a TV on our ultimate TV buying guide. It contains everything you need to know before and after purchasing a television. Also, you can visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

