  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

By
The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV with a glowing tree on the screen on a living room wall..

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.

The LG C1 Series OLED TV appears under Digital Trends’ best OLED TVs as a more affordable option compared to the LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV, while retaining the great picture quality and gaming-centric features such as 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, a Game Optimizer that combines all gaming-related settings in a single control panel, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technologies to reduce screen tearing. Of course, the OLED TV also works great for watching movies and shows, as it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, while LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 4 A.I. Processor upscales non-4K content to near-4K quality.

The 55-inch screen of the LG C1 Series OLED TV, if it’s appropriate for your space according to our guide on what size TV to buy, offers perfect blacks and vibrant colors, with a quality that you can only enjoy from OLED TVs. The OLED TV is also a smart TV, powered by LG’s webOS 6.0 platform for easy access to your favorite streaming services. As long as your subscriptions are active, you’ll never run out of content to watch on the LG C1 Series OLED TV.

If you’ve always wanted to equip your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s a great chance to purchase one without having to pay full price. Walmart slashed the price of the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED TV by $703, placing it within reach for most at just $1,297, compared to its original price of $2,000. The offer may disappear at any moment, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. If you don’t want to miss out, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to acquire the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED TV for this special price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 laptop is $2,495 off today

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing device for just about anyone.

How to make a Mac screen easier to read

Apple MacBook Pro side view showing display.

Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones at lowest price of 2022

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

The best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors

iPhone SE 2022 Being Used.

The best speakers for 2022

The Klipsch Synergy Black Label bookshelf speakers on a dresser.

How to create a drop-down list in Excel

The logo for Microsoft Excel (version 2019).

Google Play is helping developers meet gamers where they are

Image of Google Play game running on a Windows PC.

Best Samsung laptop deals for March 2022

samsung galaxy book pro is insanely thin and light uk

New Halo trailer sets the stakes for an interstellar war

A still from the Halo series trailer.

ExpressVPN vs. Surfshark: Which is the better VPN in 2022?

do you need a vpn on your phone iphone stock image

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak refreshes the game in June

Hunters celebrate in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.

What to expect from Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A event

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy A52 showing its camera array.

Save $500 on Dell’s best work-from-home laptop today

dell vostro 14 deal february 2021 5402