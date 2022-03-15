Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.

The LG C1 Series OLED TV appears under Digital Trends’ best OLED TVs as a more affordable option compared to the LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV, while retaining the great picture quality and gaming-centric features such as 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, a Game Optimizer that combines all gaming-related settings in a single control panel, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technologies to reduce screen tearing. Of course, the OLED TV also works great for watching movies and shows, as it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, while LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 4 A.I. Processor upscales non-4K content to near-4K quality.

The 55-inch screen of the LG C1 Series OLED TV, if it’s appropriate for your space according to our guide on what size TV to buy, offers perfect blacks and vibrant colors, with a quality that you can only enjoy from OLED TVs. The OLED TV is also a smart TV, powered by LG’s webOS 6.0 platform for easy access to your favorite streaming services. As long as your subscriptions are active, you’ll never run out of content to watch on the LG C1 Series OLED TV.

If you’ve always wanted to equip your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s a great chance to purchase one without having to pay full price. Walmart slashed the price of the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED TV by $703, placing it within reach for most at just $1,297, compared to its original price of $2,000. The offer may disappear at any moment, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. If you don’t want to miss out, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to acquire the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED TV for this special price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations