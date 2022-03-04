The 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV is $500 cheaper at Walmart

After you start watching movies on an OLED TV, it’s hard to go back to standard screens. These panels have the most vibrant highlights and darkest blacks of any screen around, leading to a great viewing experience. However, even the cheapest OLED TV deals tend to be quite pricey — until we stumbled into this fantastic offer among the Walmart TV deals. Right now, you can pick up this stunning 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV for just $1,097, which is over $500 off the regular price of $1,600. That’s easily one of the best LG TV deals we’ve seen all year. Keep reading to discover why this LG TV can give you the best home viewing experience possible.

LG has long been the market leader in producing stunning OLED TVs with excellent functionality. That’s why the LG C1 Series earned a spot on our list of the best OLED TVs you can get right now. This particular LG C1 4K OLED TV is one of the smaller models in their lineup, but it’s just as vibrant and powerful. The more manageably sized display makes the pixel density of this display incredible, perfect if you have a smaller living room or viewing area. The OLED panel is stunning, with perfectly deep blacks, unparalleled contrast, and an impressive range of colors. That’s a viewing experience you simply can’t find on any non-OLED panel. You’ll love watching the newest 4K blockbuster movies on it. Of course, if you want to watch older content, that’s not a problem either. The internal a9 Gen A.I. processor helps it intelligently upscale any lower resolution content into stunning 4K quality.

It comes out of the box with webOS 6.0, a smart operating system that gives you access to all of the biggest streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more. There’s even a smart audio feature called AI Sound Pro that automatically configures the equalizer and surround sound for every type of content. This LG C1 TV is also one of the best if you’re a gamer. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for enjoying the latest triple-A titles in 4K, 120 frames per second. In addition, it’s equipped with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which minimizes screen tearing, ghosting, and artifacts when you’re playing high-framerate PC games. There’s even an automatic low-latency mode that reduces any delay between your controller and what’s happening on the TV.

Whether you’re a movie lover, a gamer, or someone looking for the best TV screen they can find, you can’t go wrong with this 48-inch LG C1 4K. Right now, you can get this excellent TV for just $1,097, which is over $500 off the standard price tag of $1,600. You won’t find a better deal than that, so hit the Buy Now button before this offer expires.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations