48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Walmart

The best Black Friday deals are already upon us with a fantastic $500 price cut on an 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV at Walmart right now. It’s all part of the Walmart Black Friday deals we’re seeing going on already even though the big day is still a few weeks away. One of the best 4K TVs out there right now, read on while we take you through exactly why you need this OLED TV in your life.

The 48-inch LG C1 OLED is easily one of the best OLED TVs out there at the moment, offering fantastic OLED display technology. This 48-inch LG C1 OLED offers self-lit pixels that emit their own light ensuring you get perfect blacks as well as intense color no matter what you’re watching. Combined with the powerful a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K, it’s able to upscale content so everything looks fantastic ensuring all your favorite shows and movies have superior picture quality compared to other TVs.

Alongside that, intelligent features like Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync support mean that your games look better with a Game Optimizer mode that provides you with superior gaming including an auto low latency mode that offers low input lag and fast response times. When you’re not gaming, the convenient to use Magic Remote is a dream to use when navigating the equally convenient LG webOS operating system that makes installing new apps quick and simple.

Normally priced at $1,600, this 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV is down to just $1,097 right now at Walmart saving you over $500 off the usual price. With this big a discount, we can’t see stock lasting for long so hit the buy button now if you’re keen to enjoy one of the best TVs out there for less. You won’t regret it.

