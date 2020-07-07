  1. Deals
This 49-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $300 at Best Buy

It’s a strange time. We’re being asked to spend more of our days than ever indoors, and there are better ways to do that every day — with no halt in the great access to streaming content and connectivity to gaming platforms and other devices. And yet we’re looking to stretch our dollars even further. Well, here’s where the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV comes in: It’s a TV that offers amazing images, and phenomenal convenience, for an affordable price. In fact, right now you can get it at Best Buy for $300, down $20 from the usual $320.

First, this TV is the perfect size. A screen that’s in the 50-inch range (this one is 48.5 inches) is absolutely ideal for a living room, den, or apartment setup. What’s more, LG invested in this screen’s tech so that you’re sure to get the best images, colors, shades, and contrast, from no matter what angle you view it. LG achieved this with the dual design of the TV’s quad-core processor, which ensures that images are their clearest, with the best range of colors this LED can offer, and that their movement stays smooth, while at the same time reducing any blur or video interruption (it comes loaded with two 10-watt speakers, in case you’re worried the sound won’t match up to the picture).

Also, the LG UM6900PUA supports HDR 10 video formats. This gives you 4K resolution in your new content, which will be brought up to speed by the TV’s Active HDR scene-by-scene picture adjustment. All this to say: You’ll get the most astonishing color and clear picture now matter what you’re watching. And those options become practically endless with the WebOS platform. There’s a ton of streaming services for you to choose from (Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime; all the big ones), so that you’ll never get bored or run out of exciting new programming to discover.

And should you feel less exploratory, and like you just want to augment what you already have on your laptop — that’s up to you, the pairing is easily available thanks to built-in support for Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare.

Finally, a nice bonus with such an affordable TV, and something we don’t always see, is the included support for Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This means that not only do you don’t even have to lift a finger to get to your favorite programming, but that you have the convenience of a truly smart television that can help you achieve peace of mind through your iPhone, iPad or Android devices.

This is an all-around fantastic visual and convenient TV, especially in its range of affordability. If you’d like to browse some more, and see what it’s up against, check the other 4K TV deals available now. But if you’re looking for an affordable TV that delivers on picture and connectivity, we recommend jumping on this one, now just $300 at Best Buy.

