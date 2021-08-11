These 4K TVs are all under $500 for back-to-school

The Walmart Back-to-School sale is in full swing and that makes now the ideal opportunity to buy a great new 4K TV for under $500. Whether you’re heading to a new dorm or apartment, or simply keen to check out the best Walmart TV deals available right now, we’ve got you covered. Of course, with so many great HD TV and 4K TV deals out there right now, it can be hard to know where to start so we’ve narrowed things down to four of the best cheap 4K TVs available at Walmart at the moment. While you’re treating yourself, don’t forget to check out all the great soundbar deals going on too so you can get the best home theater setup for less.

32-inch TCL HD Smart TV — $177

Ok, so this 32-inch TCL HD Smart TV isn’t a 4K TV but it is incredibly cheap for what it offers and ideal for students on a tight budget. Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you’re sure of good quality. The TV offers 3 HDMI connections so you can easily hook up all your devices plus it has an intuitive Roku interface so you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes with the minimum of effort. It also works with the free Roku remote app so you can use voice search saving you the effort of digging out the remote. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Not bad for the price, right?

43-inch Sceptre U433CV 4K TV — $242

It’s a little amazing that you can buy a 43-inch 4K TV for under $250 but that’s possible thanks to this 43-inch Sceptre U433CV 4K TV. With a sizeable screen for the price and three HDMI inputs, it has everything you could need. There’s no smart TV functionality but we’re not entirely surprised when costs are so low. Instead, hook it up to your game console, laptop, or streaming device, and you’ll have plenty of content to choose from. The Spectre 43-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV keeps things simple but who can blame it at this bargain. It’s great if you need to keep costs down while you head back to class but you don’t want to miss out on a 4K TV experience.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $398

With plenty of great features, the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a great deal. Besides 4K and HDR support, it also has Dolby Vision for incredible brightness, contrast, and color. With active pixel tuning, it also has brightness that adjusts and tunes contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones of the screen so you get better performance. Alongside that is extensive smart TV functionality which means the Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV works with Apple AirPlay, has Chromecast built-in, and can stream from all kinds of apps including Apple TV. It’s fantastic value for the price with three HDMI ports completing the package. Buy it for your dorm and enjoy great content all year round.

58-inch Hisense R6E3 4K TV — $398

Much like the Vizio TV above, the 58-inch Hisense R6E3 4K TV easily deserves to be considered as one of the best 4K TVs under $500. In the case of this TV, you get to enjoy a huge screen for far less than with other brands. It offers Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 support, along with Motion Rate 120 so you can enjoy fast-paced sports, movies, and 4K gaming without worrying about action being blurred. A gaming mode helps reduce input lag even more when you’re playing a game. Other features include Roku TV OS support for convenience and easy streaming, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, plus a bezel-less design so it looks good in your living space too.

