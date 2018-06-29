Here are the 5 best Fourth of July sales you won’t want to miss

Share

The Fourth of July is a time for family, friends, fireworks, and frightening low prices. With Independence Day falling on a Wednesday this year, retailers everywhere are slashing prices as we head into the first weekend of July. There are hundreds of different sales going on, but since your time is precious, we went ahead and parsed through them just for you. If you’re looking to save on tech, outdoor gear, clothing, and appliances this summer, these Fourth of July sales are some of the best you will see all season. Just make sure you don’t spend all of your money before Prime Day.

If you’re looking for an all-encompassing sale, look no further than Walmart. Its Fourth of July savings includes everything from above ground pools to iPads and just about everything in between. Whatever product you’re looking for, you can be sure that Walmart has probably discounted in some way or another. With rollbacks galore on popular brands like Apple, LG, Coleman, and even Nerf, this sale is definitely worth looking into.

If you’re ready to dive right in and see for yourself, you can head straight to the savings. Otherwise, take a look at some of our top picks and see if you find something you like.

HP has a reputation for high-quality laptops, and right now, you will find that a lot of them are on sale. With prices being slashed by up 52 percent, you can find a great deal on popular HP Envy and Spectre laptops, some of which are at the lowest price they’ve ever been. HP also dropped its prices on some of the more popular all-in-one PCs, monitors, and accessories. If you’re in the market for a new laptop from a brand you trust, this sale is packed with plenty of great options for you to choose from.

We covered this sale in more depth earlier this week, but if you would rather just get the highlights, take a look at some of our top picks below.

Summer is on, and so are the savings. Now until July 4, you can get up to 40 percent off from REI. You will find discounts on jackets, bikes, hammocks, tents, and just about every other piece of outdoor gear you can think of. With popular brands like Mammut, REI Co-op, Osprey, and Hydro Flask leading the charge, there are a ton of options to choose from. This is the biggest REI sale we have seen since its anniversary sale in May, and we likely won’t see another one like this in a while, so take advantage of it while you can.

There are two times of the year when you should shop for major appliances: Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. These are the times when you’ll find the deepest discounts on brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and just about every other popular appliance you can think of. Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent off select appliances, as well as instant $500 savings when you buy two or more select major appliances. Restrictions apply, of course, but if you’re in the market for new appliances, this is a deal you shouldn’t pass up.

Summer is a great time to add new furniture and accessories to your home. With so many different get-together’s going on, it quickly becomes alarmingly apparent that that old sofa you’ve had since college may not be the best place for guests to sit. Fortunately, Wayfair is having one of their largest sales of the year. You’ll find discounts up to 75 percent on bedding, outdoor furniture, dining room furniture, mattresses, and more.

