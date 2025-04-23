5 Apple Podcasts to check out in April 2025: News, entertainment, culture

Table of Contents Table of Contents IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson New York Times – The Daily Dateline NBC The Mel Robbins Podcast SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett

Apple Podcasts — it’s like a radio with thousands of stations. If you’re looking for a new podcast to brighten your morning commute, distract you while you do the laundry, or keep you informed on current events, we guarantee Apple Podcasts have something to offer you.

We’ve pulled some of the top podcasts Apple has to offer. These include some focused on news, some focused on entertainment, some talk shows, and one extremely popular self-help program. These are five awesome Apple Podcasts to check out this month.

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and her big brother Craig Ferguson host this modern Dear Abby-esque advice show. Over the course of an hour, Michelle and Craig take listener questions on topics like parenting, dating, friendships, career planning, and more. Each week features a different guest host who brings their own unique perspective on the day’s topics. Recent guests have included Seth Rogen and his wife Laura, who talked about taking care of an aging relative; Keke Palmer, who talked about the fear of success; and Issa Rae, who talked about successful friendships — and unsuccessful ones.

New York Times – The Daily

The Daily by The New York Times is an ideal way to start your morning. Michael Barbaro hosts, meeting with New York Times journalists about the biggest stories of the day. You’ll get a rundown of the who, what, when, where, why and how of the day’s stories, told by the journalists who wrote them. The podcast is only half an hour long, perfect for a morning commute, and each one is available by 6:00 a.m. ET. The Daily is a great way for busy people to stay informed on current events.

Dateline NBC

If you love news and non-fiction stories, but you’re less concerned about day-to-day current events, NBC Dateline is a good podcast for you. This podcast carries over the classic investigative journalism of the TV show into audio format. The podcast has a few different episode formats. There are full true crime investigations, which are longer episode that dive into recent or historic crimes. Then there’s Talking Dateline, where the journalists themselves talk about the recent episode. There are also True Crime Weekly episodes that break down recent and ongoing cases across the country.

The Mel Robbins Podcast

The Mel Robbins Podcast doesn’t need much introduction. It’s currently the most popular show on Apple Podcasts. If you’re looking for a twice-weekly shot of motivation, Robbins can help you out. Robbins has published multiple self-help books over the past 15 years, including major best-sellers like last year’s The Let Them Theory. Robbins’ podcast features a mix of self-help tools, personal stories, and kind encouragement.

SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett

Since the podcast explosion a decade ago, many comedians have started their own shows. Naturally funny people make great hosts. SmartLess has other podcasts beat in one regard: three naturally funny hosts. Jason Bateman, Will Arnett (both of Arrested Development fame, among other things) and Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) host this hilarious and thought provoking show. The gimmick is simple: Each week one of the hosts picks a surprise guest — the other two are in the dark until they start recording. Recent guests have included Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Jeff Goldblum and Elton John.