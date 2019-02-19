Instant Pot prices have dropped on these 5 models by up to $30

Share

Whether you’re an Instant Pot beginner or Instant Pot veteran, these popular multi-cookers are worth the hype. The electric pressure cooker is programmable, with some models even connecting to your smartphone, and they are known for cutting down cooking time. There are so many Instant Pot models on sale right now, it might be hard to choose. We’ve rounded up all the deals here so you can find the size and model that’s right for you.

With the multicooker you can start preparing delicious meals like soups, stews, cakes, and marinades. The Instant Pot community is big online, with its own Facebook community actively suggesting new cooking recipes and cleaning tips. If you were thinking of picking up this handy counter-top appliance, now is the perfect time to save.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Quart

This 6-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker is a slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer. As a 6-quart model, its size is perfect for making meals for yourself and one or two other people. If you’re in the market for an Instant Pot for yourself this is the best deal right now.

Normally priced a $99, you can get it for just $69 at Walmart right now.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart

This 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker is also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. Packed with the latest, 3rd-generation technology, this microprocessor monitors pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired cooking results every time.

Normally priced at $100, it is down to $88 from Amazon when you check the box for the extra $2.11 Amazon coupon.

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot pressure cooker also functions as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer, so you can get a lot with just one device. It’s the latest model from the Instant Pot Duo. And its large LED display makes it easy to use. It also comes with some convenient accessories, including a steam rack with handles, a recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup.

Normally priced at $130, it is now $120.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi has 7 functions. Aside from an electric pressure cooker, it’s a rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer. Once you download the app, choose the recipe and follow the instructions. When you’ve prepped the ingredients in your pot, press the Cook Now button in the app and let the magic happen.

Normally priced at $150, it’s discounted 20 percent to $120.

The eight-quart Instant Pot DUO80 model is the largest of the original series. If you regularly cook for six or more people, this is the model you will want. Like the other Duo models, the Duo80 is a 7-in-1 appliance for pressure cooking, slow cooking, cooking rice, steaming, sautéing, making yogurt, and warming food. The machine can automatically keep food warm for up to ten hours, meaning your family will never have to eat cold food. Plus, the pressure cooker features 10 safety mechanisms to ensure users can handle the device safely, and the inner cooking pot is made of food-grade 304 stainless steel, with no chemical coating

Normally priced at $140, it is down to $122.

