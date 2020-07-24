Best Buy 3-Day Sale: 5 deals you can’t afford to miss

Great news: Best Buy is hosting another 3-Day Sale, which will run from today through this weekend. Best Buy knows how to work a discount and here it’s offering fantastic sales on gadgets from some of the top brands in all of tech, like Apple, LG, Roku and Sony. If you’re looking for a new tablet, or TV or smart home gadget, you’ll want to hit these last-minute bargains before Monday. Here are the five best tech deals from Best Buy’s latest 3-Day Sale.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K — $40, was $50

For people who think TV browsing begins and ends with built-in software and Apple TV, it’s time to rethink. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is an amazing way to access and organize your favorite content. Roku can be the easiest and most efficient way to get to Hulu, Disney + Netflix, YouTube, as well as your other favorite movies and content. We love how tiny this thing is; it can hide behind your TV without anyone ever seeing it. There’s a built-in wireless receiver with a strong signal that can be accessed from far away or other rooms in your home, and Roku supports 4K, HD and HDR resolutions for the very best, most colorful, precisely shaded, pictures. And the remote gives you amazing navigation not just for your Roku, but for all your content as the Streaming Stick+ allows you the send video, music, and photos to your TV. The best part, you can take the very portable Roku Streaming Stick+ with you to other locations so that you can enjoy all your favorite content away from home. Plug-and-play, and then carry away; it’s the ultimate TV control device for just $40.

Apple HomePod — $200, was $300

Save $100 on what might be the most versatile and practical smart home control device and speaker we’ve ever encountered. Once upon a time, our only qualm with the Apple Home Pod was its price, which makes this opportunity a no-brainer. The HomePod has beyond solid construction — it’s something that looks and feels substantial — and is a stylish addition to any desk or home. We actually think it makes your desk look better! But where it really shines is the sound. It blows Amazon’s Echo out of the water with its high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier, each containing an array of seven horn-loaded tweeters. It also has spacial awareness sensors that help the HomePod figure out where it is. And it learns what you like, taking in your choices so that it can spit out the music you want to hear, when you want to hear it. If you have the Apple HomeKit devices, it can act as a home base, allowing you to run your home and all its smart devices using only your voice. And, as a bonus, shop now and new subscribers will get 4 free months of Apple Music, that’s access to over 45 million songs!

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $278, was $350

You can neutralize all exterior noise all with a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are among the best. These are some amazingly comfortable headphones — lighter than previous versions, with a better fitting headband and a smoother finish on the earcups. Inside, there’s a phenomenal multimicrophone array system, which is really what matters when you want to have a focused conversation, or control your music, all the while blocking out unwanted noise. Using the same drivers as Sony’s MDR-1AM2 headphone, it both provides uncompromised sound and heavy bass. There’s also an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, so fiddling with buttons is a thing of the past. But it’s also one-touch so that you can do something as simple as raising your hand to one of the cups to turn down your music in Quick Attention Mode. Finally, there’s the battery. It lasts 30 hours! And Sony applied USB-C charging, so now there’s a quick-charge feature that gives you five hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. Sounds good to us, especially at $72 off, that’s more than a 20% discount.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

The happy medium between a smartphone and your laptop — think of it as a smartphone’s big brother or a lazy laptop; it works as both. The screen is a nice size, with its amazingly sharp 7.9-inch Retina display, due to its application of True Tone and wide color technology, which results in the crispest of imagery on screen. Its A12 Bionic chip is an efficient little engine that will guarantee fast speeds no matter how many apps you have running, or if you’re just going nuts on offerings from the Apple Arcade. If doing a ton at once is your thing, the versatility of the latest iPadOS will be right up your alley. Security concerns? Not anymore, thanks to Touch ID and the iPad Mini’s fingerprint sensor. Plus there’s an 8MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, a lifesaver in the new world of Zoom and FaceTime. And if you’re big into design, or just doodling, or want something to occupy the kids for hours on end, there’s also Apple Pencil support, so this can be your graphics tablet, too. And the best news — it’s not too stressful on the battery, which will give you up to ten hours of life on a single charge. That’s a whole lot of practicality for $350, which is a nice $50 the original price.

65-inch LG UN7300 4K TV — $650, was $700

Something that’s fantastic about LG is the way it delivers on the smart TV experience. Its WebOS is ridiculously easy to navigate, uses voice control, can link with Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Apple and Android devices, and it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections. You also get access to the best apps, like Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Prime Video, Starz, Sling TV, Spotify, and YouTube. But this doesn’t mean they didn’t invest in the beautiful 4K imagery. It boasts a widescreen display with four times the resolution of Full HD. Meanwhile, Active HDR will really bring the picture into focus while TruMotion 120 will bring you the highest-speed action with unbelievable clarity. All of this is powered by quad-core processor 4K, which is the touchstone for this TV’s unreasonably good pictures. Behind the 65-inch screen, there are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connector for hooking up an antenna, so you will never be without options. All in all, it’s a fantastic viewing experience, right now for $50 off.

