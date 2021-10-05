5 early Black Friday deals you can (and should) shop today

This year’s Black Friday deals are just several weeks away, but it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals to avoid the supply chain issues that arise during the holiday season. If you wait until Black Friday, the items that you purchase may not arrive on time, and they may even go on backorder if the product that you bought is a popular one.

Products such as Apple devices, tablets, and laptops are always in demand, so the discounts that are currently available on Amazon likely won’t change much on Black Friday. There’s no point in waiting for potential savings of an extra few bucks if the items don’t arrive on time, so if you see a deal that you like from the offers below, you should click that Buy Now button to make sure that you get them in time for the holidays.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) — $100, was $150

For more affordable Black Friday tablet deals compared to Black Friday iPad deals, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM for snappy performance when launching apps, with a 10.1-inch Full HD display that’s 10% brighter than its previous model. Amazon also promises up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge and hands-free operation with the help of Alexa. The 32GB, ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is available for just $100, after a $50 discount to the tablet’s original price of $150.

Apple AirPods Pro — $179, was $249

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation to block external sounds as well as a Transparency mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They also come with easy access to Siri, customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable and secure fit, and sweat and water resistance that protects them from intense workouts and sudden rain. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday AirPods deals to buy the AirPods Pro at a discount, as they’re already available on Amazon at $70 off, reducing their price to $179 from their original price of $249.

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones — $209, was $350

For another option under early Black Friday headphone deals, consider the Beats Studio 3. Like the AirPods Pro, the wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation and quick access to Siri, with a comfortable design that includes over-ear cushions and headband padding. Beats promises up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology restoring three hours of usage with just 10 minutes of charging. Amazon is selling the Beats Studio 3 for $209, for a $141 reduction from the wireless headphones’ original price of $350.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop — $210, was $260

If you’re planning to take advantage of Black Friday laptop deals, you should consider Black Friday Chromebook deals for more affordable options such as the Lenovo Chromebook C330. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps, with the MediaTek MT8173C processor and 4GB of RAM. The 11.6-inch HD touchscreen works great among the device’s many forms, including as a laptop and as a tablet. You can enjoy a $50 discount when you buy the Lenovo Chromebook C330 from Amazon, bringing its price down to $210 from its original price of $260.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 remains a viable option despite the pending arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7, with its comprehensive health and activity tracking features, including blood oxygen and SpO2 measurements and reliable software. The smartwatch also offers an always-on display feature, which will look amazing on your wrist. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available from Amazon for $349 after a $50 discount to its original price of $399.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations