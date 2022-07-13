5 gaming PC Prime Day deals under $1,000 you can’t miss today

Prime Day deals are still going on which means now is the ideal (or should we say prime?) time to buy a new gaming PC for less. While you might be checking out the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, a gaming desktop will get you much more for your money and is a great option if you have the space at home. Here’s a look at the pick of the gaming PC deals going on right now.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $580, was $665

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop demonstrates that the best cheap gaming PCs can be pretty great. Still capable of playing many of the latest games, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop offers up an Intel Core i3 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is particularly high-end but if you don’t mind swapping between game installs, you’ll be happy with this setup. In addition, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card which ensures it can keep up with many games if you don’t mind tweaking the graphics settings. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop has a cool exterior that befits the gaming aesthetic. With a selection of useful USB ports, along with an HDMI connection and VGA, it has all the bases covered to get you started on your PC gaming journey.

Buy Now

Acer Nitro 50 — $680, was $830

The Acer Nitro 50 looks pretty cool so it’s excellent news that it’s also pretty powerful for the price. Inside the tower unit, you get an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is a huge help with game installs getting increasingly large, ensuring you won’t need to swap around game installs too much. In addition, the Acer Nitro 50 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX GTX 1650 graphics card so it can handle many of your favorite games. Elsewhere, the Acer Nitro 50 also has useful features like USB 3.2 ports, as well as an HDMI port and a DVI port for hooking up your monitor. With DTS: X audio and Gigabit Ethernet, you’re good to go with all kinds of scenarios. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse.

Buy Now

Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC — $720, was $900

Looking super eye-catching and surely ideal for any streamers who want to show off their setup, the Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC also offers some useful hardware. It has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 16GB of memory and 500GB of SSD storage. It’s great to see a gaming PC in this price range with 16GB of memory and it’s sure to make a difference while you play. Alongside that, it also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card as favored by many gaming PCs in this price range. Promising no bloatware, the Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC is good to go right down to its inclusion of an HDMI port, Display Port, plus a selection of USB ports too. It’s ideal for a wide variety of different games.

Buy Now

HP Omen 30L — $950, was $1,000

The HP Omen 30L is a truly gorgeous gaming desktop. Only a little behind some of the best gaming desktops, it offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, along with 8GB of memory. Storage-wise, 256GB of SSD storage suffices although you may need to swap around some game installs at times. Best of all is the HP Omen 30L’s graphics card. It has an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card so it can easily play the latest games. Impressively, the system also offers toolless access so any time you want to upgrade any components, the process is pretty easy. It also has extensive features for overclocking and performance control, ensuring the HP Omen 30L has a plethora of ways to help you get the most from your gaming. It’s easily one of the best desktop computers around.

Buy Now

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop — $990, was $1,100

If you want a system to show off the games with the best graphics, you need the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop. It looks highly distinctive with a window design to ensure you can always see what’s going on inside. Inside is certainly pretty impressive. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 500GB of SSD storage. Best of all is the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop’s graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card meaning it’s right up to date gaming-wise, although it isn’t quite the fastest 30-series card out there. At this price though, it’s a great value. Besides the impressive hardware, it also has eight USB ports along with an HDMI output, and two DisplayPort outputs so you can hook up all your devices easily to the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations