5 Thanksgiving deals you need to shop before it’s too late

Forget Black Friday and check out all of the amazing Thanksgiving deals! Between scarfing down some turkey, potatoes, or delicious pie, it’s always fun to peruse available deals and discounts. Believe it or not, even beyond some of the best Black Friday deals, retailers are offering some discounts specifically for Thanksgiving if you know where to look! Of course, we’ve taken the liberty of finding the best deals and discounts, which you’ll find neatly listed below. Whether you’re looking for some fantastic Black Friday TV deals, or something for work and play like the best Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deals, or even AirPods Pro Black Friday deals, we have you covered!

Today’s best Thanksgiving deals

New Apple AirPods Pro: $159, was $249 — VIEW DEAL

$159, was $249 — Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Laptop: $179, was $249 — VIEW DEAL

$179, was $249 — 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV: $450, was $600 — VIEW DEAL

$450, was $600 — Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $700, was $900 — VIEW DEAL

$700, was $900 — 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,000, was $1,500 — VIEW DEAL

New Apple AirPods Pro — $159, was $249

Why Buy

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient sound

Transparency mode allows you to remain aware of your surroundings

Adaptive Equalizer automatically tunes music to your ears

Sweat- and water-resistant design

If you take a quick look at the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you’ll find this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a long while! The Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to drown out ambient noise, so you can better hear your tunes and enjoy a more immersive experience. Don’t worry, the Transparency Mode ensures you remain aware of your surroundings if you’re out and about. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive equalizer ensure the music is always optimally tuned for your ears. They’re sweat and water-resistant, making them safe to use while you work out! What’s more, they offer up to six hours of listening time — per earbud — on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the wireless charging case.

Normally $249, you can grab them right now for $159 with free shipping. And if you act soon, you’ll have them on your doorstep within the next couple of days!

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Laptop — $179, was $249

Why Buy

Performance, connectivity, and portability at an excellent price

Tuned by THX audio for premium sound

Windows 10 Home (in S-Mode) with a free upgrade to Windows 11

Up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday laptop deals, then you know already, this discount on the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is one of the lowest prices, bar none. This Windows 10 laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you’re ready for it! It also packs a lot of power and performance under the hood. Inside is an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with clock speeds from 1.1GHz up to 3.1GHz. Additional specifications include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, dual stereo speakers, a microSD slot, Bluetooth 4.0, a microphone, and a 1MP webcam. Plus, even with all of that, it only weighs 4.2-pounds and has a super-sleek and portable frame!

Normally $249, this lovely little system is just $179 with free shipping right now. Act soon, though — it was available in several colors but most are sold out already!

50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $450, was $600

Why Buy

Beautiful 4K Ultra-HD resolution with QLED Quantum Dot technology

Hands-free voice controls through Google Assistant

Google TV and Chromecast built-in for screen mirroring

Auto game mode for a low-latency and lag-free experience

This stunning QLED and 4K UHD TV comes with the Google TV streaming platform built-in, offering access to thousands of apps right out of the box. Chromecast support is also included so you can mirror your phone or tablet screen on your TV to show off family photos, share videos, and much more! Hands-free voice controls allow you to search content, control playback, and even control smart home devices connected through Google Home and Google Assistant. An auto game mode ensures that you have fluid motion while playing some of the most intense games! A built-in cable management system helps you keep things organized! This TV has it all.

Normally $600, you can grab it on sale for $450 with free shipping! Even during your quest to find the best OLED TV Black Friday deal, you’re probably not going to find anything priced this good! If it catches your eye, jump on the deal!

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why Buy

AMD’s Ryzen processor offers 70% more speed than previous editions

8GB of system memory for multitasking and performance

All-day battery life with fast charging support

Sharp image and video quality during calls

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is, as the name implies, a proper laptop instead of the 2-in-1 tablet design that most Surface devices share. It’s running Windows 10 Home, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you’re ready for it. Inside is an AMD Ryzen series processor with AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM for advanced multitasking, and a 128GB solid-state drive offering plenty of storage space. It has a super slim and sleek design, making it ultraportable, and offers all-day battery life on a single charge. Plus, with USB-C, USB-A, and a headphone jack, you can plug in any of your accessories or peripherals that you need — even if you’re on the road!

Normally $900, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is yours for just $700 with free shipping.

Buy Now

55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

Why Buy

Doubles as a picture frame when not used as a TV

Access the exclusive Samsung art collection

Fully customizable bezels — make it your own

100% color volume with QLED Quantum Dot technology

If you were hoping to see a good Samsung Frame Black Friday TV deal, then this next one is not going to disappoint! This TV will turn heads. Of course, it’s your standard QLED smart TV, which you can use to watch movies, shows, and more in stunning 4K UHD detail. But when you’re not using it as a TV, it also doubles as a picture frame, complete with exclusive artworks to display on its gorgeous Quantum Dot display. The bezels are also removable, and fully customizable, and you can swap them easily thanks to a unique magnetic system. You can mount it to the wall, completely flush, or use the included stand to prop it up like a regular frame.

Also Available:

32-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $450, was $600 — VIEW DEAL

: $450, was $600 — 43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $800, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

: $800, was $1,000 — 50-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $900, was $1,200 — VIEW DEAL

: $900, was $1,200 — 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $1,000, was $,1500 — VIEW DEAL

: $1,000, was $,1500 — 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $,1500, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL

: $,1500, was $2,000 — 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) : $2,200, was $3,000 — VIEW DEAL

: $2,200, was $3,000 — 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $3,300, was $4,300 — VIEW DEAL

All sizes are on sale, so you can choose what matches your home and space, from 32 inches up to 85 inches — which is massive, by the way. We’re partial to the 55-inch because it’s a solid middle ground in regards to both price and size. Normally $1,500, it’s $500 off, so you can have it shipped to you, for free, for $1,000. Samsung also offers a TV mounting service if you need someone to get it all set up for you!

Buy Now

Should you shop these Thanksgiving deals or wait until Black Friday?



When shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we recommend grabbing what you see as early as possible. Because of the microchip shortages, supply chain issues, and related delays, there’s no telling how long stock will be available, and when it’s gone, it may be gone for a long while! Don’t risk missing out on what you want because you’re hoping for a steeper discount later. There are no guarantees that better prices are coming, and even if there are, you may find items unavailable by then!

Remember, you can always cancel your order or get a refund if you find it for cheaper later, often with the same delivery times. Retailers are offering extended returns windows, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. That means you have more time to return, rebuy, or get a refund for the price difference if you find better sales later! Besides, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen all year — maybe even longer than that — so act soon!

