5 ways to get the best deals on Prime Day 2022

Prime Day deals are very nearly upon us. With Prime Day 2022 starting on July 12 and running through July 13, this is sure to be a great time to snag some bargains. Amazon is also running early Prime Day sales beginning June 21 to further tempt you into spending money. However, how do you know if you’re truly getting the best deals? And what can you do to guarantee it? We’re on hand with the five best ways to get the best deals this Prime Day. Read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Use price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel

It’s easy to get carried away and assume that all Prime Day deals are fantastic. That’s not always the case though. Some discounts are more incremental than anything while others can even seem more expensive than during another sales period.

That’s why it’s important to use a price tracking tool like CamelaCamelCamel. By doing so, you can enter the product name and see on a graph how the price has altered over time. At a glance, it’s easy to see if the price has dipped significantly and whether the current price is worth your time. It also helps you see if the price often changes, meaning you might not need to rush in right now.

Research the product you want to buy before the event

It’s important to do your research and buy the right product for your needs. That’s why it’s a useful idea to check out our best products guides to learn everything you need to know about your purchase before you hit that buy button.

It’s the little things that add up. Buying a new TV? Check it has the number of HDMI ports you require. Buying a new phone? Check it has all the features you need. Even when buying an air fryer or Instant Pot, you want to make sure it’s the right capacity and offers the right features for your household before you buy it.

Spend some time reading up on your future plans and make sure you don’t spend money on something that’s not a good fit for your situation.

Sign up for product discount alerts in the Amazon app

The Amazon app helps you get the best deals. That’s because it’s simple to sign up for product discount alerts via the app. By doing so, you receive a notification the moment the item you’re considering gets a price drop.

By signing up for alerts, you won’t have to worry about checking Amazon yourself all the time, or always being near a screen. As long as your phone is in your pocket, you can check out the notification the moment the price drop hits. From there, you can order it quickly using the app.

Take advantage of promotions to earn additional discounts

Prime Day isn’t just about the obvious discounts. For instance, right now, you can build up a $10 credit to your account by completing some simple steps using Amazon Prime.

All you need to do is watch something on Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. All but the last one is entirely free for Prime members to do. Even new members that are using the Prime free trial can get in on the action, scoring them an easy $10 of credit to use on whatever they want during Prime Day.

Leverage return windows and order cancellations

The best deals are always in short supply. Even items like Amazon Echo Dots and other Amazon-made devices run low on stock pretty fast during Prime Day. In which case, don’t be afraid to strike while the iron is hot and buy now. If the item is listed as an early Prime Day deal, it’s not going to drop in price any further, even during Prime Day itself.

Also, you can always return the item if you need to or simply cancel it if it hasn’t shipped out yet. You’ll only need to if you happen to find something better or cheaper elsewhere, so it’s pretty unlikely to happen. But it’s nice to know that Amazon has a generous returns policy that makes this possible.

