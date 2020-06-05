  1. Deals
You won’t find a better deal on a 50-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Looking for a great new TV to surprise Dad with for Father’s Day? Right now, the 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy for $400, down from $430. While this might not be the most substantial discount in the world, the Samsung 8 Series is a must-have 4K TV when it isn’t reduced, so consider this a little extra incentive to buy it now.

As one of the better 4K TV deals out there right now, the Samsung 8 Series is a fantastic 4K TV and one of the latest models out there. It promises crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to ensure you get a super crisp and vivid picture, with a 120Hz motion rate that is generally considered the best out there. Besides 4K Ultra HD support that means you can watch movies at their absolute best, the Samsung 8 Series also allows you to watch high-dynamic-range (HDR) content which is another great way of getting a better experience from what you’re watching.

The Samsung 8 Series is also super smart. It has an ultrafast processor that means you can navigate its menus faster than most, while also doing the hard work of providing you with great imagery. It also has extensive voice-activated control support. Want to control it through Google Assistant, Bixby, or Alexa? All those services are available here so – in theory – you’ll never need to pick up the remote to control what you’re watching. It’s the kind of thing you’ll soon wonder how you lived without.

The Samsung 8 Series has built-in support for all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV, and YouTube, so it’s an ideal all-rounder. You can use Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartThings to mirror your screen and send content via your phone, too.

What we’re getting at here is that your father is going to love receiving this for Father’s Day. Even better, it’s going to arrive before the big day if you order it today so you’re going to easily look like the favorite child. Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a fantastic one at any time. Right now, with $30 off and priced only $400, it’s the ideal time to grab the 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV.

