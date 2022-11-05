This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today

As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV

It’s no secret that 4K TVs have become a lot more affordable in recent years, even from brand-name makers like Sony. Of course, not all televisions are the same. Some boast advanced features like higher refresh rates, vertical sync technologies, variable refresh rates, OLED panels, and so on. But let’s face it: Most of us just want a good-looking TV for watching shows and movies (and maybe doing a little gaming), and we want it without having to break the bank.

This Sony X80K 4K TV fits the bill just about perfectly. At 50 inches, its LED panel is a great size for small to midsized living rooms, larger bedrooms, and secondary common areas (like a kid’s playroom or family den). If you don’t have space for a big TV that might overwhelm the room, or if you’ve already got your big-screen needs covered and just need a second set for another room, the 50-inch Sony X80K 4V TV is a fine choice.

The television also boasts a few noteworthy features under the hood, such as support for Dolby Vision (arguably the best HDR format you can get on a TV, provided you have a Blu-Ray player that also supports it) and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive experience. And although the LED panel has a 60Hz native refresh rate, the Motion Flow XR simulates 120Hz to smooth out fast-moving sequences and reduce distracting motion blur. The Sony X80K runs on the Google TV interface to give you easy access to popular streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and many others. And since it’s a Sony TV, it features some exclusive features to enhance your PlayStation 5 gaming experience.

The 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV would normally set you back $698, but amid Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in October, Walmart has been dropping some pretty killer TV deals lately. Right now, you can score this smart UHD TV on sale after a $170 discount knocks the price down to just $528 for a limited time.

