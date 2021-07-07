  1. Deals
Amazon is practically handing out beautiful 4K TVs with this deal

By
Sony X85J 4K LED TV
Sony

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes investing in a 4K TV for a more immersive visual experience. They don’t come cheap though, so it’s a must to take advantage of 4K TV deals if you want to stay within a budget. If you’re looking for an offer that will be relatively easy on the wallet, check out Amazon’s $152 discount for the 50-inch Sony X85J 4K TV that brings its price down to just $848, from its original price of $1,000.

The Sony X85J, equipped with the 4K HDR Processor X1, will help you better appreciate your favorite shows and movies through its 50-inch display with 4K resolution. In addition to all the 4K content that the TV will give justice to, Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro database will upscale all the HD content that you watch so that you’ll be able to enjoy precise details. Meanwhile, Triluminos Pro technology makes colors more natural and precise, and Motionflow XR with a native refresh rate of 120Hz ensures that fast-moving sequences are smooth and clear.

The 4K TV is powered by Google TV, which organizes all the content that you can access from your apps and subscriptions, including shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. For added convenience, the Sony X85J is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, and it works with Apple’s AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iOS devices.

If you want a new 4K TV for your home theater but you don’t want to spend more than $1,000, you should go for the 50-inch Sony X85J. Amazon is currently selling the 4K TV for just $848, after a $152 discount to its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, so if you’ve already thought of where to place the 50-inch Sony X85J 4K TV in your living room, you should click the Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’d like to view alternatives to the 50-inch Sony X85J 4K TV, there are many other models that are on sale, from Amazon and other retailers. The sheer number of options may be intimidating though, so we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available to help you with your search.

