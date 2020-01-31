Amazon discounts these Toshiba and TCL 4K TVs by up to $350

Shopping for your next TV can be dizzying. Not only are there way too many options, but they all look practically identical as well. 4K TVs today have stuck to the same basic aesthetic: Slim, black, and huge. They just vary in price as the result of the materials used and picture quality. But quite honestly, even the cheapest ones have upped their picture game big time. Take these 50-inch Toshiba and 55-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TVs for example. They each cost less than $400 but genuinely have excellent screens and a slew of smart features that approach the value of TVs worth hundreds of dollars more. Save as much as $350 when you get them on Amazon today as your Super Bowl TV. And here are a couple of Vizio 4K QLED TVs that are also on sale.

50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV – $280, was $380

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV is one of the new breed of televisions that feature built-in Fire TV — Amazon’s state-of-the-art digital media player that delivers high-definition streaming content to your home. The generously sized 50-inch screen comes to stunning life with 8 million pixels for the clearest, sharpest, and most vivid picture. The TV is also compatible with Alexa – use the Voice Remote to control basic TV functions like changing channels and turning up the volume, as well as launching apps, searching for content, and a whole lot more. Just press the microphone button and give a command like, “Find comedies,” and Alexa will provide you with search options.

This smart TV is powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for fluid responsiveness and fast search results. You can connect it with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options, including Ethernet and USB. You can even customize the input names and configure picture settings for each connected device.

Fire TV Edition brings together local, national, and streaming channels to the home screen. It is HDR-compatible, so you can stream movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more in high definition. You can also connect gaming consoles and a cable or satellite box through one of the three HDMI ports.

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV has been given an outstanding 4.4-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon from thousands of reviewers. It has been praised for its picture quality, built-in Fire TV, easy set-up, and great price. Some customer complaints include the ubiquitous Amazon ads in the “recommended by your apps” bar that cannot be disabled and the lack of channel buttons on the Voice Remote. Changing channels has to be done through the “guide” function. Still, with Amazon’s huge $100 discount on the Toshiba 4K Smart TV, its price of $280 is pretty appealing. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down even further to $230. You won’t find a better deal than this.

55-inch TCL 5-Series 4K Roku TV – $350, was $700

The TCL 55S517, or the TCL 5-Series, has an understated and basic design. Its bezels are nicely trim, keeping up with the latest TV design trend, which is almost unnoticeable when you’re watching something. It’s made of durable plastic in a matte-black finish that looks decent but is nowhere near luxurious. Despite its humdrum appearance, what really matters is the 5-Series’ excellent display.

This TV boasts a 55-inch vertical alignment (VA) panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. A VA panel is a type of LED screen that offers the best contrasts and image depth. Its picture quality is quite beautiful, with sharp details, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. This TV supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so expect a delightfully wide spectrum of colors and details in gorgeous high definition. Its brightness level could use a little work, but you honestly get the best value out of every dollar spent in terms of image quality.

At the back of the TV, you’ll find the connection ports, including HDMI ports, RCA jacks, optical, USB, Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. This TV only has three HDMI ports (normally one for a cable box, one for a soundbar, and one for a game console). Fortunately, you won’t be needing a slot for a digital streaming stick, since it already has a built-in Roku TV.

One of the best TV platforms on the market, Roku offers a simple and intuitive way to navigate various streaming apps and channels. Watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, and YouTube was an overall pleasant experience, and you get access to a broad range of free content via Roku TV’s Featured Free program.

The TCL 5-Series is a fantastic pick for a budget-friendly 4K TV. Its picture quality is amazing for the price, and the built-in Roku TV is a huge plus factor. However, you must brace yourself for a barrage of ads, which is the reason why this smart TV is cheap. Other than that, this is a great TV that we fully recommend, and what’s even more amazing is that you can get this TV on Amazon today for half its normal retail price! Get it for just $350 instead of $700. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price to an even lower $300. You won’t want to miss this excellent deal!

