Don’t miss this 50-inch TV Cyber Monday deal — ONLY $300!

Right now, you can get a brand new 4K TV for only $300 with this 50-inch TV Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. This Insignia TV is $150 off, down to $300 from its original price of $450. Grab it while it’s still in stock and take advantage of one of the best Cyber Monday deals today.

Buy Now

Now’s the time to take advantage of Cyber Monday TV deals, and this is a prime example. This Insignia TV will look incredible, make streaming your favorite content super convenient, and it has the power to back it all up. A 50-inch TV fits perfectly into a smaller living room or TV room. It’s not home theater-sized, but it also won’t dominate a room when it’s not being used. This Insignia runs in 4K 2160p resolution, so you know your movies and video games will be crystal-clear and sharp. The smaller size of the TV will actually help with that effect. The TV supports HDR, or High Dynamic Range, colors will appear in all their natural glory, and black sections of the screen will get very deep. The contrast will bring out the best in every movie.

The second-best thing about this TV, after its video quality, is the Fire TV functions. With Fire TV, you can access all of your streaming services straight from your TV. It completely removes the need for a console or cable box. This is a great if you want to mount the TV, as you won’t need to try and hide dangling cables below it. You can stream through any major streaming service, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. You can control all of it through Alexa, which is handily built into the TV’s remote. Just say, “Alexa, play Star Wars on Disney Plus,” and you’ll be watching in seconds.

There are some nice additional features that really squeeze the most value out of this deal. For instance, the TV supports HDMI ARC, so you can plug in a soundbar or stereo with just one HDMI cable. If streaming isn’t enough, and you need to connect a Blu-ray player, gaming console, or cable box, there are plenty of ports for all of them. There are even composite jacks if you want to plug in your old VCR.

This awesome 4K TV deal at Best Buy is what Cyber Monday is all about! Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $300, down $150 from its usual price of $450. Grab it soon before it’s out of stock!

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations