It’s not often we see a 50-inch 4K TV from a household name for less than $300, but it’s not impossible. Case in point: Walmart has knocked an astonishing $150 off the 50-inch Vizio D-Series, dropping the price of the high-resolution television down to only $280 — or as little as $28 per month when financed through the retailer’s flexible 12-month installment scheme.

Designed with the average viewer in mind, the Vizio D-Series is equipped with everything anyone wanting to come home after work and immerse themselves in the latest episode of their favorite reality show with a bottle of red could ever want, like a built-in Chromecast for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Vizio D-Series is also armed with all the tools required to support an intense gaming session and maybe even a movie marathon, in the form of three HDMI slots — which can be used to hook up a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch all at the same time — and multi-format HDR for extracting every last drop of detail from the scene at hand.

Plus, the 50-inch D-Series has one major advantage on the other 4K TVs priced around the $300 mark: It comes from a big-name manufacturer with a reputation for delivering reliable hardware at a price that won’t break the bank. So you can rest assured it won’t break down after a month of use (even if it did, all repair costs would be covered under warranty).

Don’t just take our word for it, though — here’s what one customer had to say:

By far the best TV I’ve ever owned. I usually never buy expensive electronics and opt for the cheapest option, and I almost did when looking up 4K TVs but I ended up spending an extra $80 for this and couldn’t be happier. The picture is crystal clean when watching 4K Ultra HD and HDR shows and movies, and it looks like real life. You see details that you’ve never seen before while watching the same show. It’s incredible.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available, including a 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 65-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, and a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500.

