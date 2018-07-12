Save $50 on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker, today only

Share

With Prime Day only four days away, Amazon is ramping up for the event with some of the best deals we’ve seen all summer. These Amazon Prime-specific savings have been showing up on the Amazon Lightning Deals page all week, but it wasn’t until today that we saw something that really piqued our interest: The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker. Normally priced at $100, this awesome portable Bluetooth speaker has been discounted to just $50 on July 12 only. If all you’re looking for this Prime Day is a badass portable speaker, then there’s no need to wait until July 17 to pick one up. With a 50 percent discount, you’re not going to find a much better deal than this one.

Why is this a good deal?

When it comes to deals, there’s nothing wrong with a healthy amount of skepticism. Even during Prime Day 2018, you’re going to run into a lot of savings that aren’t really savings at all. But if you’re not familiar with the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, don’t worry! We’ll go ahead and give you the rundown right now. However, if a more in-depth review is what you’re after, we’ve got that too.

You won’t find a lower price than $50 for this kind of quality

It has a 10-hour battery life, so it will probably outlast your phone in that department.

It’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about rain, puddles, or sweat ruining your sweet jams.

It can float! You don’t want to leave it in the pool for too long, but if you accidentally drop it in, it’s no biggie.

It has a 100-foot range, so you don’t have to stand right next to it the whole time to keep the tunes going.

We gave it a 7 out of 10! Our editorial team scrutinized every aspect of this speaker and loved the quality you get for the price you pay.

Finding a good Bluetooth speaker at a price that won’t send you spiraling into debt is a lot more difficult than you’d think. When you see a deal like this come through the pipeline, you really shouldn’t pass it up.

