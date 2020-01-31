Time is running out if you want to upgrade to a 4K TV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out at Super Bowl 2020 in lifelike detail. Walmart is on hand to help, though: It has slashed $120 off the 55-inch LG UM6910PUC. This sees the high-resolution television on sale for just $330 — or as little as $31 per month with flexible 12-month financing.

The 55-inch LG UM6910PUC is decked out with all the features you would expect to find on a 4K TV from a household-name manufacturer, including multi-format HDR, which is used to draw richer detail and more accurate color from the scene at hand, and smart software for one-click access to the Big Game through streaming services like Sling TV right out of the box.

Of course, a 4K TV is for life and not just the Super Bowl, meaning these features will be yours to enjoy long thereafter. There’s no shortage of 4K HDR content out there, and LG’s smart software is also home to services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Now throw in a 4K Upscale Engine for converting non-4K Ultra HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and we have a winner.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what one customer had to say:

I was blown away with the picture quality of this TV! It was very easy to set up, just a few minutes and I had it set up and ready to enjoy! My husband and I were both stunned when we started an episode of our favorite show! There were so many details we hadn’t been able to see before!

Still on the fence? You might find comfort in knowing that LG manufactures 4K Ultra HD screens for several leading brands, including Panasonic, so it’s fair to say it knows a thing or two about creating crisp, clear visuals, and if other mainstream brands are trusting LG with their reputation, there’s no reason to doubt its ability to churn out reliable, long-lasting 4K TVs, which it does.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other last-minute Super Bowl TV deals available, the standouts being a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 70-inch LG UM6970PUA for $650, a 75-inch TCL 4-Series for $700, as well as a 55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $700 and a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $900.

