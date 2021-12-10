Save $200 on the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy today

OLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but we’ve spotted an amazing one right now on the truly exceptional 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV. The best TV for gamers and generally great for everyone else, you can save $200 right now at Best Buy, bringing it down to just $1,300. It’s easily one of the best 4K TV deals out there at the moment and a highlight of the LG TV deals available right now, too. Here’s why it’s an essential addition to your living room.

The 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV is one of the all-time greats right now. Easily coming out as one of the best OLED TVs overall, it’s also a true highlight for gamers. That’s thanks to OLED technology being so well suited to the medium. Each pixel on screen turns on and off independently so you gain perfect blacks, over a billion rich colors, plus seemingly infinite contrast so whatever you’re watching or playing truly pops on screen. With such intense color, the LG C1 OLED is best suited for home cinema fans and gamers but it works fantastically for everything else, too.

An a9 Gen 4 AI processor upscales all your content, using deep-learning algorithms to give you the best picture based on each scene and genre you may be watching. HDMI 2.1 technology means that the latest gaming consoles couldn’t look better. If you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you really deserve one of these to ensure you get the best picture at all times.

There’s also Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for great convenience when you’d rather speak to your TV than tap buttons. When you do need to use the remote, the Wii remote style Magic Remote means that browsing menus and screens is a breeze. WebOS being so easy to use further helps here.

Like no other TV out there right now, this 55-inch LG C1 OLED will truly enliven your viewing experience in a memorable way. Best of all, it’s $200 off right now so you can snap it up for just $1,300 at Best Buy. It also arrives in time for Christmas if you order today, so you’re guaranteed a fantastic time watching all your favorite shows and movies in style this holiday season. Buy it now while stocks last.

