Amazon drops an astounding deal on this 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV, now $702 off

If you’re looking for top-of-the-line picture performance on your TV, you might want to consider going for OLED models. This premier display technology is a little more expensive than regular LED and LCD, but is significantly better in aspects like viewing angles and energy consumption. Right now, Amazon is dropping an astounding deal on the highly rated 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV B9 Series.

A whopping $702 discount on Amazon brings its standard $1,999 price down to a more palpable $1,297. An additional $50 can also be slashed instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa application, lowering the sale price further to $1,247.

This LG OLED 4K TV uses the power of 8.3 million individually lit pixels to achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast, resulting in spectacular shadow details in the darkest scenes. At its core is the innovative a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor which brings images, action, and colors to a whole new level. Together, they deliver picture quality like you’ve never seen before.

The viewing experience is further elevated with the inclusion of the cinema-standard Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These advanced technologies work hand in hand to optimize the TV’s picture and sound performance. Wherever you are seated, you get to enjoy an ultra-vivid picture and powerful, moving audio that appears to flow all around you.

Outfitted with AirPlay 2, this LG OLED 4K TV makes it easy for you to share music, movies, photos, and other content straight from your iOS device. It has also become more intelligent with the LG ThinQ AI, Google Assistant, and Alexa integration. Ask it questions, control your TV and entire connected smart home ecosystem, and enjoy personalized entertainment by simply using your voice.

This TV comes with a stand for easy setup on top of a console, but it can also be mounted to a wall to save space. Its back comes with a neat layout for convenient cable management as well as multiple ports and slots for connectivity options.

Oozing with stunning visual capabilities and smart functionalities, the 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV B9 Series is definitely a worthy centerpiece for your entertainment setup. Don’t pass up the chance to score this high-end TV for $702 less on Amazon.

