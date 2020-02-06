Amazon drops massive deals on these 55-inch LG 4K TVs

With so many outstanding TVs out there, why choose one from LG? Plenty of reasons, actually. First is the wide range of choices. LG releases a lot of TV models each year, probably more than any other manufacturer. With a broad number of selections, you’re bound to find one that perfectly suits your viewing needs and budget. Second, LG TVs have indisputably excellent picture quality, with deep blacks, enhanced color accuracy (if a little on the warm side), and superb brightness level. Lastly, the company’s webOS smart TV platform is fantastic and one of the best we’ve ever come across. Right now, you can purchase three of LG’s bestselling 4K TVs on Amazon at incredible discounted prices. Save up to $602 when you get 55-inch units of the LG UM7300, B9 Series, and C9 Series today.

55-inch LG UM7300 UHD TV 4K TV – $397, was $699

The UM7300 UHD is LG’s most affordable 4K TV, but it still manages to shine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. This TV’s design is simple. It is made entirely of plastic with chunky black bezels surrounding the screen. Its stands are plain-looking but sturdy, and the black panel is nondescript and doesn’t distract. At 3.5 inches thick, this TV might not be well-suited for wall mounting as it’s going to stick out from the wall quite a bit.

Behind this TV you’ll find three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connector for hooking up an antenna, and combination component and composite video inputs. There’s a LAN port for connecting to your home network via Ethernet, but the TV also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi built-in. If you have a soundbar (or are planning to buy one), we have great news: The second HDMI port also supports an audio return channel, (sometimes called HDMI ARC), letting you use a single HDMI connection for all of the audio.

This TV flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s quite good for most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it will look good no matter where you’re sitting. And since this TV is illuminated by direct backlighting, you won’t have any problem putting it in a brightly lit room. A couple of things we didn’t like: Color accuracy wasn’t the best, and contrast was mediocre. Watching scenes with extreme contrast between light and dark, you’ll notice that although the lights are pretty bright, the darks aren’t the deepest. Still, we were pretty happy with the overall picture quality. Furthermore, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

One area that LG doesn’t compromise on is the smart TV experience. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. What’s more, voice control is possible via the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The 55-inch LG UM7300 UHD 4K TV may be LG’s most basic 4K TV model, but it comes at a great price that’s hard to resist. Get yours on Amazon today for just $397, $302 off its normal retail price of $699. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll get an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $347.

55-inch LG B9 Series OLED 4K TV – $1,267, was $1,999

If you really want an LG OLED TV but have a limited budget, take a look at the B9 Series. This TV is the company’s most affordable OLED offering with a picture quality that deserves a standing ovation. It may not boast the latest processor, but that’s hardly a detriment. Besides, it’s a good $100 less than the C9 Series (see below if you really want the best OLED screen). Right now, you can get a 55-inch unit on Amazon for $1,397 – a whopping $602 less than its normal retail price of $1,999. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even further to $1,347.

This TV is nearly indistinguishable from the C9 Series. Both TVs have nearly invisible bezels surrounding the screen and are ridiculously thin. But unlike the C9’s wider curved stand, the B9 sports a more sharply angular trapezoidal stand that’s designed to funnel out sound from the downward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers within. The audio quality is quite good, although for a TV this spectacular, you’d better pair it with a quality soundbar. At the back, you’ll find four HDMI 2.0 ports – with HDMI ARC – and three USB 2.0, CI, Ethernet, antenna, and optical inputs.

Now onto the most important aspect of any TV: Picture quality. We literally have nothing to complain about. Wait, there is one thing, which concerns the processor. The B9 possesses the same OLED panel (better keep that in mind) found on its more premium siblings, including the C9, and it’s magnificent. Images look stunning, with realistic-looking shades and tone mapping, wide color gamut, stark contrasts, and spectacular viewing angles. In fact, no matter where we looked, picture quality never deteriorated. However, this TV houses the less advanced a7 Gen 2 chip, a notch lower than the C9’s a9 Gen 2 processor. The difference? A tiny bit of judder when watching fast-paced scenes. By no means is it terrible, and you’ll only notice if you look really hard.

We also can’t stop gushing over LG’s WebOS smart TV platform. The interface is fast, responsive, and well-organized, with easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps and channels both online and broadcast. And as usual, LG’s Magic Remote is a joy to operate, with precise IR navigation and a responsive clicker wheel. You can even use it to pull up Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

The LG B9 Series OLED TV may not have the latest processor, but that’s easy to overlook considering how mindblowing its picture quality is. Get a 55-inch unit on Amazon today for a huge $732 less.

55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV – $1,497, was $2,000

The LG C9 Series OLED TV is remarkably thin. We know that 4K TVs have gradually been losing their thickness over time, but this one still manages to surprise. It retains the slick and understated appearance of its predecessor, the C8, with a sloped stand that fires sound at the listener. The bezel is gone, and the screen is surrounded by a dark metallic trim. Both the stand and the TV’s back have a gorgeous brushed metal finish that looks exceptionally luxurious. Attaching the TV to the stand is relatively easy, but you might want to invite some friends over so they can properly ogle at this beauty.

At the back of the TV, there are two sets of ports, one facing left and one facing backward. All the basic ones are present: Three USB ports, an RF connector and tuner for an antenna, RCA jacks for older hardware, and an optical output. The real stars are the four HDMI 2.1 ports, all capable of supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), optimized for soundbars and surround-sound systems.

This TV’s display is absolutely breathtaking. It is extraordinarily bright, the colors are pitch-perfectly accurate, and the picture runs extremely smooth. Underneath the screen, LG’s latest and best a9 Gen 2 processor and WebOS run things efficiently. It seamlessly presents its smart TV interface and can even improve image quality no matter the source. Thankfully, this TV doesn’t bombard you with a cacophony of ads. The WebOS ribbon that recommends content runs stealthily at the bottom, taking up little of the screen space even when pulled up. There’s also a dashboard for managing connected home devices, which may include Alexa and Google Assistant. Search content online through voice commands or ask the TV to show you your security camera’s video feed on-screen.

The 55-inch LG C9 Series OLED TV can make you cry tears of joy because of its stunning picture quality and unparalleled viewer experience. It’s one of the best TVs money can buy, earning a terrific 4.5 out of 5 stars rating in our review earlier this year. Right now, this TV is available on Amazon for a massive $503 off. Instead of its usual price of $2,000, get this fantastic 4K smart TV for $1,497. And if you get approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you’ll get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $1,447.

