It’s no secret that TVs see some of the steepest discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and if you’re looking for a 55-inch Roku TV Black Friday deal, you’re in luck. Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV, dropping $120 off the regular price. So, you can grab this 55-inch Roku TV for $380 with free shipping. It’s certainly one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, which is notable since there are so many items on sale. If you want to compare it to what else is available, you can always peruse the latest Black Friday TV deals. You can check out this awesome deal below, or keep reading for more information on the 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV.

Today’s best 55-inch Roku TV Black Friday deal

At Best Buy, right now, you can get the 55-inch Roku 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV for $380 with free shipping. Normally $500, that’s good for $120 off. Moreover, it comes with 30-days of FuboTV free and Apple TV+ for 3 months, for new subscribers only.

This TCL features stunning 4K UHD resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for incredible detail and clarity. Best of all, it’s a smart TV with the Roku streaming platform built-in, so you can access thousands upon thousands of streaming channels and services right out of the box. Just connect to Wi-Fi or Ethernet — and this TV has 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi — and you’re off to the races. Easy voice controls, with a Roku voice remote and a simple personalized home screen, make the platform convenient and enjoyable.

Also Available:

50-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $360, was $450 — VIEW DEAL

: $360, was $450 — 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $380, was $500 — VIEW DEAL

: $380, was $500 — 65-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $500, was $700 — VIEW DEAL

: $500, was $700 — 75-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV: $750, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

The super sleek profile, and thin bezels, take up very little room when freestanding on an entertainment center, but this Roku TV also supports the VESA wall-mount standard (300mm x 300mm). It has four HDMI ports, one USB, an RF antenna input, a composite, and a Digital Optical Audio output. Of the four HDMI inputs, one is ARC-ready. Finally, it syncs with Apple Airplay so you can share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device(s). It even supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice commands.

Want it? It’s yours for $380 with free shipping at Best Buy right now. Normally $500, you’re getting a fantastic discount of $120, and it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen in a long while.

Should you shop this Roku TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

You may be wondering, as good as this deal is, should you wait until Cyber Monday to see if there’s anything better? Only you can decide that, but we wouldn’t recommend it, and here’s why. The microchip shortages and other supply chain issues have resulted in low inventory across many retailers. What’s more, Black Friday deals were available earlier than ever this year, so people have already been shopping for a while at this point. This means if you see a great deal, it’s likely to sell out fast, and when it does, there’s no way to know when more will be available. If you see something you want, grab it as soon as possible.

If you’re worried that you’re going to press that buy button too early, don’t be. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have extended holiday returns windows to accommodate the early shopping. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, for instance, means that if something you buy now goes on sale for cheaper later, you can get a refund for the price difference. What you can’t get, however, is more items in stock when they’re sold out. It’s best to buy now and worry about getting the absolute best deals later — especially since you can always return and re-buy at the lower price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations