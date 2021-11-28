Upgrade your home theater set-up with this 55-inch Roku TV Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy that slashes the price of the TCL 55S435 4K TV with a $120 discount, making it more affordable at just $380 than its original price of $500. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals that you can get if you’re looking for a reliable 4K TV, and since it’s got the makings to be one of the most popular Cyber Monday TV deals, you should take advantage of the offer before Best Buy’s stocks run out.

Today’s best 55-inch Roku TV Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy:

Perfect size for most living rooms

Upscales content to 4K quality

Roku TV enables quick access to streaming services

Supports digital assistants through Roku mobile app

The TCL 55S435 features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, which is the kind of display that’s found in most of Digital Trends’ best TVs. TCL is among the brands that make up our list of best 4K TVs, so you can be sure that you’ll be getting great quality with this product. The size of the screen is perfect for most living rooms, according to our 4K TV buying guide, whether you’re planning to place the TV on a stand or to mount it to your wall. However, if you’re interested in other display sizes, Best Buy is also offering discounts for them, so go for what you think the space in your living room (and your wallet) allows.

Also Available:

50-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $360, was $450 — VIEW DEAL

: $360, was $450 — VIEW DEAL 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $380, was $500 — VIEW DEAL

: $380, was $500 — VIEW DEAL 65-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV : $500, was $700 — VIEW DEAL

: $500, was $700 — VIEW DEAL 75-inch TCL Class 4 Series Roku 4K UHD Smart TV: $750, was $1,000 — VIEW DEAL

The 4K resolution delivers enhanced clarity and detail, while high dynamic range technology enables bright and accurate colors for lifelike images on the display. The 55-inch TV also offers 4K Upscaling, which improves the quality of the content that you’re watching so that you can maximize the screen’s capabilities. This all happens with a premium design, as there are barely any bezels surrounding the display, so there won’t be any distractions while your favorite shows and movies are being displayed on the screen.

The 55-inch 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform, which offers quick access to your favorite streaming services through a simple home screen that’s easy to navigate. You can customize this home screen to display different sources of content, including streaming channels, cable TV, and gaming consoles — among others — so you won’t have to go through different menus to switch to them. Making the platform even more convenient is its support for the most popular digital assistants — including Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri — through the Roku mobile app, which will allow you to find movies, change channels, switch sources, and more through voice commands.

The Roku mobile app will also transform your smartphone or tablet into a fully-functional remote for the TCL 55S435, with the option to limit the TV’s audio output to headphones connected to your mobile device whenever you want to watch without disturbing others around you. The 4K TV comes with its own remote though — a super simple one with about half the number of buttons that you will find in a traditional TV remote.

Should you shop this 55-inch Roku TV Cyber Monday deal or wait until tomorrow?

This 55-inch Roku TV Cyber Monday deal won’t be around forever, especially since there’s a chance that stocks won’t last long. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of it right now. An Adobe Analytics report revealed that websites are releasing out-of-stock alerts at a much higher pace compared to pre-pandemic levels, currently with a 124% increase. That number keeps climbing, so you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase for the TCL 55S435 while it’s still available from Best Buy. Here’s your opportunity to upgrade your living room’s screen into a massive one without paying full price, so if you’ve always wanted to watch your favorite shows and movies on a bigger display, grab this chance as soon as you can.

You shouldn’t worry about missing out on a better Cyber Monday deal if you make the purchase now. If you buy the 55-inch Roku TV now then see a bigger discount shortly afterward, you can always cancel this order so that you can avail the lower price. You should maximize the return windows that retailers offer so that you get through Cyber Monday with the best deals, instead of calling it a day after you buy what you need, as you can unlock more savings if you do so.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations