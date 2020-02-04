If you missed your chance to take home a shiny new 4K TV on the cheap ahead of Super Bowl 2020 last week, all hope is not lost. Walmart has extended its offer on the 55-inch Samsung NU6900, which sees the high-resolution television still in the discount bin for just $350 — down $250 from the usual $600. Don’t have that kind of cash to splash? The retailer is offering it with flexible 12-month financing for as little as $33 per month.

With a UHD Engine for transforming regular HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 for drawing richer detail and more accurate color from the scene at hand, and smart software for one-click access to all of the top streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the Samsung NU6900 has everything you will ever need to catch the latest must-see movies, shows and sporting events in lifelike detail right out of the box.

It’s not just the 55-inch model that’s on sale, either. Walmart’s Big Game offers on the rest of the variants in the Samsung NU6900 Series are still live. This means everything from the smallest 43-inch version right through the 75-inch monster are currently on sale for a fraction of their usual prices. There isn’t any difference between the variants other than screen size, either, so you don’t have to spend more to get access to a specific feature.

Just choose the size best suited to your home.

43-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $250 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $295 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 off)

— ($320 off) 75-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $900 ($600 off)

Not sold? Here’s what one customer had to say:

Outstanding image quality and size. Extremely pleased with these purchase … I really cannot complain at all. I am still trying to find anything not to like.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other fantastic 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $270, a 49-inch Samsung Q60R for $600, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $690, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $650, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 75-inch Sony X800G for $1,110, and a massive 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600.

