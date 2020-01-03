Quick! Walmart has knocked $250 off this fantastic 55-inch Samsung 4K TV, dropping it down to just $350. You’ll need to act fast, though — the retailer hasn’t said how long the deal will last, so if you’re in the market for a new television, now is the time to buy. Don’t have that kind of cash to spend? With 12-month financing, it can be yours for as little as $34 per month.

Because time is of the essence here, we won’t waste too much off it harping on about what the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 on offer is and what it can do for you. Instead, we’ll describe the ideal owner: If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a modern, reliable television with everything you could ever need built right in, then look no further. This is the 4K TV for you.

By that, we mean the Samsung NU6000 is decked out with smart software for instant access to all of the top streaming services, including Disney+ and Netflix. There’s also a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming both HD and Full content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as HDR10+ for bringing to life all the detail in a scene that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

All in all, the Samsung NU6900 is a catch — and that’s when it’s priced at the usual $600. On sale for $350, it’s an absolute must-have. This price seemingly relegates it to the budget, disposable sector, where manufacturers like Insignia and Hisense hunt down their prey. But a budget brand Samsung is not: It’s a household name with a reputation for long-lasting hardware, and not replaceable slop.

Rest assured that this isn’t a television that’s going to break down a month after you take it out of the box. It will stand the test of time, bringing at least the next two Olympic Games to your living room — and everything in between. Plus, with 4K Ultra HD having only just entered the mainstream, it isn’t going to be outdated anytime soon. Winner, winner, chicken winner.

Don’t believe us? Here’s what one happy customer had to say about their 55-inch Samsung NU6000:

This is a great value in a 4K 55″ TV. I have TVs by LG, TCL, and Samsung, and none have a better picture quality than Samsung. Picture is bright, vivid colors, sharp, and fast-action sports shine through. And the Smart TV streaming options are very comprehensive including Pluto, Tubi TV, Crackle, Xumo TV, the Roku Channel, and BBC. There is no need to get a Roku box.

And that was posted when it wasn’t on sale for $350.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 65-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, and a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500.

Looking for more fantastic offers? Take a look at our Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations