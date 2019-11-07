This 55-inch Samsung 4K TV gets more affordable after a $150 discount on Walmart

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score awesome discounts on brand-name 4K TVs, as our favorite online retailers have been dropping massive deals as early as now. We even spotted a sale on the already affordable 55-inch NU6900 series on Walmart. Normally selling for $528, this Samsung 4K TV can be yours at the much lower price of $378.

On top of this $150 discount, Walmart is also offering customers the option to select a more manageable payment plan. This breaks down the $378 sale price to just $37 per month for 12 months. Jump on this incredible offer before the holiday shopping mania kicks in.

The NU6900 series may be a midrange Samsung 4K TV, but don’t take it as a sign of low quality. It’s surprisingly packed with spectacular features that all add up to deliver an amazing picture performance. For starters, it has a powerful UHD engine that automatically upscales non-4K content to 4K or four times the resolution of Full HD. The TV also has support for high dynamic range content, including HDR10+.

Its color gamut isn’t as broad compared to the more high-end units, but Samsung makes up for this by tossing in the PurColor technology. This technology fine-tunes millions of colors to maintain vibrant and lifelike imagery in every scene. You’ll also be able to experience an incredibly fluid action on fast-moving sequences – such as sports and adventure games – all thanks to the Motion Rate 120.

Just like other Samsung 4K TVs, the NU6900 comes equipped with the Universal Guide for faster searching of entertainment. It also brings your favorite content from multiple devices in an easy-to-browse menu and even makes customized show recommendations. The Bixby integration, companion SmartThings app, and included remote, on the other hand, make controlling the TV and connected devices more convenient.

With its solid picture technology and budget-friendly price, you can never go wrong with the 55-inch Samsung 4K TV NU900. A sale like this will attract buyers, so you better act fast and order today while supplies last. Get yours on Walmart for only $378.

