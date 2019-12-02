The 55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV is on sale at Walmart for just $700, down $500 from the usual $1,200, to celebrate Cyber Monday. Still a bit too expensive? You always have the option to split the cost through the retailer’s 12-month financing scheme, which will see the QLED beast at the center of your entertainment setup for a little as $69 per month.

So, the Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV … What is it? In essence, a standard LED 4K TV that’s been force-fed a course of Quantum Dots, the mechanical equivalent of a steroid. These little components work together to allow the television to tap into a wider color spectrum and operate at a higher maximum brightness than its non-QLED equivalent, in turn delivering more vibrant, vivid visuals. And with this incredible Cyber Monday (which started life as a Black Friday) deal, the cinema-like experience costs a lot less.

While the QLED 55-inch Samsung Q60R costs around $700 more than its 55-inch LED equivalent, the hardware is much the same when you take the 4K Ultra HD screen out of the equation. Both feature Samsung’s Quantum Processor, the module responsible for transforming HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, while also providing the processing power for HDR10+ to work its magic in the background and breathe fresh life into a scene that would otherwise look dull — making it all the more immersive.

But it’s the screen that takes it a step further. While the standard LED model has the same Quantum Processor and therefore the same suite of software features that come part and parcel, it doesn’t have the same screen, so it doesn’t reap the true benefit of the incredible optimization that happens behind the scenes, and neither do the viewers. This is where the Samsung Q60R comes in. The Quantum Dots, fused with HDR10+, really create a viewing experience that can’t be rivaled by any run-of-the-mill LED 4K TV.

With $500 off, it’s a no-brainer. For just $200 more than you’d pay for its LED counterpart this Cyber Monday, you’re getting a far superior viewing experience that’s bound to stand the test of time, even when 8K Ultra HD eventually becomes the new standard. You’ll need to hurry, though: Walmart only sets aside a limited amount of stock for its best deals — including this one — reserving the right to pull them as soon as its inventory has been exhausted, so there’s no telling how long this particular offer will last.

After something a little different? There are several other unmissable Cyber Monday TV deals making the rounds right now, including a 43-inch Samsung NU6900 for $230, a 49-inch LG UM6900PUA for $270, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $480, a 60-inch LG UM6950 for $400, a 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $450, and a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV for $550 — the latter of which is our highlight for the best Cyber Monday deal we’ve come across thus far, so if you’re on the fence, that’s the way you’re going to want to fall.

