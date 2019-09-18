It’s almost 2020, and that can only mean one thing: The nation’s leading retailers have started discounting 4K TVs to clear room for the new models that are set to be announced at CES 2020 in January. One model that’s taken a direct hit from Walmart’s price-cutting sword is the 55-inch Samsung Q60R — one of the best QLED TVs in town. And what a hit it has taken; the $1,200 television is on sale right now for just $898 ($88 per month, including sales tax, if you split the cost over 12 months). That’s a total savings of $302.

For those unfamiliar, a QLED TV is a standard 4K LED TV that’s been fed a course of steroids. Specifically, they’re LED TVs that have been infused with quantum dots, a small component that lets the television’s processor tap into a wider color spectrum and achieve higher brightness. The result is more vibrant, vivid visuals that are a must for anyone looking to breathe a whole new lease of life into their home entertainment setup. Seriously — binging the latest must-see Netflix Original has never felt so rewarding.

Being a high-end television, the 55-inch Samsung Q60R is decked out with all the features you’d expect to find on any 4K TV, including a UHD Engine for turning standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR, which can be called upon to extract additional detail from supported material. To be a tad specific, we’re looking at HDR10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma — two of the most-used HDR formats. (Dolby Vision is missing from all of Samsung’s 4K TVs because it is one of the brains behind HDR10.)

The Samsung Q60R is also armed with the latest version of the brand’s Tizen OS smart software. It’s home to all of the top on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. However, there aren’t a whole lot of live services on the list, so aspiring cord-cutters will need to hook up a set-top box or streaming stick to tap into live programming without a cable subscription. That’s not a deal-breaker, though — it’s rare to find a 4K TV equipped with all the tools needed to live a cable-free life.

Usually, we’d end a QLED 4K TV deal with a note saying that QLED TVs are an acquired taste appealing to tech-fiends and movie buffs alike, directing those in need of something a little more normal (and affordable) to one of the various LED 4K TVs on sale right now. But because it’s rare to find a 55-inch QLED for less than $1,000, we aren’t going to do that. Instead, we’re going to recommend anyone in the position to splash $900 on a television take advantage of this offer. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen the model to date.

