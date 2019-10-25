Walmart drops as much as $502 off on premium Sony 4K TVs

With multiple manufacturers continuously churning out 4K TVs year after year, consumers are left with an overwhelming amount of options to choose from. If you have a considerable budget to splash out on some buttery 4K goodness, however, you’re going to want to stick to high-end models from leading TV brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony.

Right now, Walmart is holding a sale on a variety of Sony 4K TVs. We found spectacular deals on the 55-inch variants of the highly rated A8G and X900F models which let you in on a significant savings of as much as $502. On top of these discounts, the giant retailer is also offering customers a chance to opt for a more manageable payment plan, which spreads the sale price over a 12-month period.

55-inch Sony OLED Dolby Vision 4K TV, A8G — $1,498 ($502 Off)

This model carries today’s superior display technology called OLED, which promises truly exceptional blacks, shadows, and colors. It also boasts the 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor that precisely controls more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels, resulting in exquisite and unprecedented contrast.

Sony tossed in the cinema-standard imaging technologies IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision as well to further upscale picture performance. Scenes are brought to life with striking highlights, vivid colors, and deeper blacks. Whichever format the video content is, this TV will deliver it in picture-perfect reality. And with the innovative Acoustic Surface technology to match the visuals, your watching experience is made even better. Sound radiates from the entire screen, immersing you into a new level of entertainment.

With a built-in Google Assistant, this Sony 4K TV makes it easier for you to search for content, look up for information, as well as control your TV and entire smart home ecosystem. Further convenience is provided by its Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and AirPlay 2 compatibility.

The 55-inch Sony A8G Series received an impressive star rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Walmart reviews, with customers mostly commending its stunning picture quality. It normally comes at a hefty $2,000 price tag, but Walmart’s deal makes it available at a much less expensive price of $1,498. Order this OLED 4K TV today and walk away with $502 in savings.

BUY NOW

55-inch Sony HDR Dolby Vision 4K TV, X900F — $1,048 ($450 Off)

The X900F series does not come with OLED display but it is still packed with an array of powerful imaging features. It also has the Processor X1 Extreme at its heart which upgrades every scene to 4K HDR quality. An object-based HDR remaster technology helps analyze and optimize each object to create a lifelike picture on the screen. A true 4K HDR TV, it offers support for a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

Vivid and accurate colors, deep blacks, bright whites, as well as crisp and refined details are also maintained throughout, thanks to the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, Triluminos Display, and 4K X-Reality Pro technologies. And if you like playing games and watching adventure/action movies, there’s the X-Motion Clarity’s incredible refresh rate to keep fast-moving sequences smooth, clear, and with minimal blur.

This Sony 4K TV uses a simple interface to ensure hassle-free searching of apps, shows, and other entertainment. You can use the Voice Search or ask the built-in Google Assistant to help you look for content or control the TV and other connected devices. Sharing content straight from your personal device is also possible with the Chromecast feature.

Similar to the A8G model, the X900F is also highly recommended by Walmart customers. It earned an impressive 4.6-out-5 star rating, with customers raving about its great picture performance, amazingly vivid color quality, and value for money. Score this Sony 4K TV today for only $1,048 instead of the usual $1,498.

BUY NOW

Looking for more options other than Sony 4K TVs? Head over our TV buying guide if you’re still undecided about what TV to get. Also, be sure to check out our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on other home theater products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations