If you’re looking to ring in the new year with a new OLED TV, there’s never been a better time. We’ve seen some incredible deals on OLED TVs throughout 2022, including many of the ever-popular 55-inch models. OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality, with deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors, and right now, the excellent Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV is on sale for a whopping $900 discount — yes, you read that right. This price cut comes just in time for 2023, letting you upgrade your home theater for the new year with an OLED television that will let you fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Read on to see why this 55-inch Sony 4K OLED TV is a buy.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV

As stated in our hands-on review, the Sony A80J OLED TV is a top-of-the-line television that offers stunning picture quality and a wide range of features, the most notable of which is its use of OLED panel technology. OLED displays feature self-lit pixels rather than traditional backlighting, and are known for delivering excellent picture quality with deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors. The A80J series takes this a step further with Sony’s XR processor, which optimizes picture and sound quality for an even more immersive viewing experience.

In addition to its excellent picture quality, the Sony Bravia XR A80J series OLED TV also supports high dynamic range (HDR) content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. HDR expands the range of colors and contrast that can be displayed, resulting in a more lifelike and dynamic image. Whether you’re watching a movie, streaming your favorite show, or playing a video game, the A80J series is sure to impress with its stunning visuals.

But the A80J series isn’t just about the picture. It also has a host of smart features to make your viewing experience more convenient and enjoyable. The built-in Google TV firmware allows you to easily access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and many others. With Google Assistant and the included voice remote, you can control the TV using hands-free vocal commands. You can also integrate the Bravia XR A80J OLED TV into a wider smart home setup thanks to support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Overall, the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV is a top-performing television that offers a genuinely unparalleled viewing experience. With its excellent picture quality and smart features, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system, and you can grab it right now for just $1,000 after an eye-popping $900 discount. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a brand-name OLED TV like this, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Editors' Recommendations