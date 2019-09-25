Don’t miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku OS

With a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen and Roku OS baked in for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, the 55-inch TCL 5-Series is one of the most feature-rich affordable 4K TVs on the market. Best of all, it’s on sale at Walmart right now for just $380 — that’s $320 off the usual $700.

Like all the best deals, stock for this 4K TV is very limited, so you’ll need to act fast to be in with a chance of snapping up the 55-inch TCL 5-Series on the cheap. And with interest-free, 12-month financing available ($38 per month), there’s almost no reason to not take advantage of this offer.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that a 4K TV that costs less than $500 can’t be any good, either, because you would be wrong. So very wrong. Once a manufacturer with a reputation for churning out low-end products, TCL is now one of the best in the business, priding itself on bang for the buck.

And what an awful lot of bang the 55-inch TCL 5-Series delivers, even when it’s not on sale. Seriously, this 4K TV won’t leave you wanting anything. You won’t even need to hook up additional hardware, except a cable box and maybe an Apple TV 4K if you want to tune into Apple TV+ when it launches.

Everything else has already been added to the mixture. There’s obviously the aforementioned 4K Ultra HD screen and Roku OS, which just so happens to be the best smart software known to man, as well as multi-format HDR and a 4K Upscale Engine for turning both HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

Even if you’re after something a bit larger to plant at the center of your home entertainment setup, we’d recommend snapping up the 55-inch TCL 5-Series while it’s this cheap to spruce up the viewing experience in your bedroom, or maybe even to gift to a friend or family member this Christmas.

But if you’re firm on something with a little more presence, there are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 65-inch LG NanoCell for $1,000 and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100 — the latter of which is also one of the best offers we’ve seen lately.

Want to learn more about what makes a great 4K TV? Take a look at our TV Buying Guide.

Looking for more fantastic deals? Check out our deals hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations